LR Central girls riding with youth

Little Rock Central girls Coach Marlon Williams pointed to a couple of reasons why his team has looked and performed much better this season than it did at the same point in 2021, and neither has anything to do with added experience -- at least, not in the literal sense.

Depth and talent has been the guiding force behind the Lady Tigers (13-3, 2-1 6A-Central), who are on the verge of surpassing last season's overall win total with more than a month left in the regular season.

"We've got a lot more of both across the board than what we had last year," Williams said in reference to the depth and talent his team possesses. "But the thing is, it's young depth and young talent. When we got here, the covid aspect was tough to deal with because we really couldn't train like we wanted to.

"Now, with a full year in of offseason, team camps and summer workouts ... what we're seeing is the byproduct of that. They're a little more inclined to do the things we're asking them to do."

Williams said he and his staff aren't asking the Lady Tigers to do anything out of the ordinary, but they find themselves in position to do extraordinary things by season's end.

Central went 14-12 last season but should crush that mark soon. The Lady Tigers also could finish with the most victories they've had since 2018 when they won 19 games and advanced to the state semifinals. That team, though, had ample senior leadership that logged heavy minutes, led by current University of Arkansas forward Erynn Barnum. This particular group, however, does not.

"We do have a couple of seniors, but Lillian [Jackson] is the only one that plays a lot," Williams said. "The others we have are leaders in the sense that they really balance our team out emotionally. We've got about eight sophomores, a freshman [Tay Tay Davis] and a junior [Silondra Ingram] sprinkled in there. So we're really young, and of course with that, we're going to make some young mistakes. And as coaches, we're struggling with some of that, but there's only so much stuff you can simulate in practice.

"They've just got to get game experience and learn from those mistakes. And for the most part they are, which is why I think we'll continue to get better as the season goes on."

Williams, who's in his second season with the team, did lose his leading scorer, sophomore guard Kiaya Davis, last month to a season-ending ACL injury, but he's had others see their workloads increased. Sophomore Jordan Marshall, last week's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette girls player of the week, is averaging more than 15 points per game, while Jackson, a 6-0 forward, is averaging 10 points and eight rebounds, although Williams said he expects those numbers to pick up in the not-too-distant future. He also noted the potential he sees in another sophomore, 6-1 wing Aven Sasser, whom he calls the team's best three-point shooter percentage wise.

All in all, Williams said he is liking what he's seeing from his youngsters, particularly how they've fared since Davis went down.

"The girls kind of rallied around [the injury]," he said. "They've all stepped up. We're going to take a lump here and there, but I'm just looking at how they respond to those. Every time we've lost, we've come back and won a bunch of games in a row. That's very encouraging."

BAPTIST PREP BOYS

Going to new heights

Austin Trembley recently mentioned he wasn't sure what to expect out of his Baptist Prep Eagles after one of his key players went down with an injury against Joe T. Robinson on Nov. 15, but he was sure that a rough patch or two would likely follow.

Turns out he was right.

"That injury happened, and then we go and play a tough nonconference schedule," said Trembley, who took over as Baptist Prep's coach last offseason after Steve Miller stepped down to assume another role within the school. "We had to go through a few tough spots there so we could learn some things about ourselves as a team. We had to learn how to play with new guys at different positions, and they had to start figuring things out.

"Playing a tough schedule definitely helped speed up that process, though."

The eventual loss to Robinson started a four-game slide, but the Eagles have slowly righted their ship to become the team Trembley envisioned they'd be.

Baptist Prep (12-8, 8-1 3A-5), which lost its top three scorers from last season, reeled off victories in five of its next seven games and had a respectable showing during the Hoops For Hunger Tournament in Russellville during the Christmas break. The Eagles beat Mayflower 61-45 on Thursday to move into first place in the conference while running their winning streak to six games. That type of progression has Trembley feeling much better than he did in November.

"Everybody just stayed positive," Trembley said. "We just had to learn and get better. Even in the midst of that tough early schedule, we had to fight through some injuries, too. To see the way we've stuck with it. ... I've really been pleased."

According to Trembley, juniors Dane Spoon, who's since taken over the point-guard duties, and Jackson Mercer, a 6-4 forward, have been consistent while seniors Jonathan Singleton, a 6-4 forward who's the team top three-point shooter, and Davis Rusher, a 6-1 guard, have been productive from the outset.

All of them, along with a host of others, have the first-year coach oozing with optimism.

"There's still a lot of basketball to be played, but at the same time, it'll be over before you know it," Trembley said. "Not to have too much coach-speak, but we've got to keep focusing on the process. Learn how we can get better individually and collectively. If we do that, we'll be playing our best basketball going into the postseason."

STAR CITY GIRLS

Familiar results

Back-to-back double-digit beatings from Marion and Pulaski Academy in mid-November may have had some wondering if Star City had fallen off.

Fourteen games later, that pondering has ceased.

The Lady Bulldogs (12-4, 3-0 4A-8) have won 10 of their past 12 games, with the lone losses coming by a combined six points against Pea Ridge and Winnsboro, Texas, in late December. They have outscored their past three opponents 173-58.

"Those kids have really improved since that Mount St. Mary tournament," said Star City Coach Becky Yarbrough, whose team lost by 38 points to Marion and 27 points to Pulaski Academy during that event. "I think that tough competition helped them learn. We went up to the Pea Ridge tournament around Christmas, where we won one and lost two. But I'll tell you, that's some of the best ball we played all year long."

With at least 11 games left before postseason play heats up, there's plenty of time left for Star City to play even better.

The Lady Bulldogs graduated all five starters from last season's team and have just one senior back, Hope Thomas, who Yarbrough said does a little of everything. Junior Marshay Johnson returned from an ACL injury, and a talented group of sophomores, including Anslee Ballew and Gracie Muckleroy, have ascended during Star City's current surge.

Still, it's defense -- a staple of Yarbrough's teams during her 30 years at Star City -- that's been the biggest boost.

"Those girls get after it," she said. "They take pride in playing half-court defense, and you know I love that. And honestly, I expect them to really keep improving.

"Everybody kind of expected us to not win this year because we lost so much from last year's team, but their goal all year was to win conference. If we take care of that first, I think it'd set the tone for us to try to make an even deeper run."

BRYANT GIRLS

Unwelcome lulls

What Bryant Coach Brad Matthews has seen from his Lady Hornets has made him both happy and unhappy through the midway point of the season.

Bryant (10-4, 1-2 6A-Central) has been effective in more ways than one, which is why the Lady Hornets are well ahead of last year's win pace. But it's the periods of futility that's been the team's biggest detriment.

"We can be pretty good at times," Matthews explained. "Then there are other times where we just have lulls. It's not that we play bad necessarily, it's just we have those lulls. And as we get into January and February, those lulls will definitely bite you in the rear.

"The next six weeks of our season are against highly-talented, well-coached teams, and every little lull you have can cost you six to eight points easily."

Matthews used his team's game against No. 7 Little Rock Central last week as a prime example. The Lady Hornets gave up 22 points in the second quarter and lost 55-50. Bryant also had a similar letdown against No. 3 Fort Smith Northside.

But there's a reason he's been pleased otherwise. Senior guard Parris Atkins is averaging 24 points and eight rebounds per game while shooting better than 35% from beyond the three-point line. Matthews also noted that juniors Emileigh Muse, Natalie Edmonson and Lauren Lain, along with sophomore guard Brilynn Findley have played well, as has freshman guard Austyn Oholendt.

"I think when we play well, we can play with people," Matthews said. "It's just those lulls, man. Those are tough to overcome, especially when you're playing really good teams. Now I don't think it's abnormal to us because a lot of teams experience them.

"But for us, we've got to try to clean that up."