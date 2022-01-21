Man arrested in Little Rock double homicide, police say; bodies found near hospital entrance

An 18-year-old man is facing capital murder charges in the deaths of two people whose bodies were found near the entrance of a Little Rock hospital in December, police said.

Davareus Clark was arrested in connection with the Dec. 19 fatal shooting of 19-year-old Kenneth West and 20-year-old Justice Moore, Little Rock police said Friday in a Twitter post.

An off-duty Capitol Police officer reported West and Moore were discovered inside a vehicle near the entrance of Baptist Health Medical Center, according to a police report.

Authorities said the vehicle had been reported stolen.

While on scene, a third male victim arrived at the hospital and was treated for an apparent gunshot wound in the leg, police said.

After interviewing witnesses, investigators determined a secondary crime scene was located at the intersection of West 36th Street and John Barrow Road, the report states.

Clark remained in Pulaski County jail on Friday with no bond listed, according to an online inmate roster. Police said he also faces charges of unlawful discharge of a firearm from a vehicle and terroristic act.

The investigation is ongoing, according to authorities.