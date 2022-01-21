Mayor's ex-aide seeks ward seat





Lanette R. Frazier announced her candidacy for a Ward 3 position on the Pine Bluff City Council.

A former employee of the Pine Bluff mayor's office, Frazier currently works at Pine Bluff Transit as an administrative assistant. She is also the appointed pastor of St. Peter AME Church at McGehee, according to a news release.

The decision to run for political office comes after careful consideration, leaving her with a genuine desire to do all that she can for a city she loves, Frazier said.

At Pine Bluff, she has worked in three mayoral administrations.

"In 2008, I had the honor of working for the mayor's office under the historical administration of Mayor Carl Redus Jr., the city's first African-American mayor. This assignment was the segue for me to eventually serve the city's next two historical administrations: Mayor Debe Hollingsworth [the city's second female mayor] and Mayor Shirley Washington, [the first African American female to lead the city]," Frazier said.

During these times, she believes she gained valuable insight about the city and realized it had potential for greatness.

Frazier has a bachelor of science degree in church ministries from Oral Roberts University where she graduated summa cum laude in April 2016. She also earned a master of divinity degree in leadership and ministries from ORU in May 2019 and has been pursuing a doctor of ministry degree in church ministries and leadership since August 2019.

"I relocated to Pine Bluff, Ark., in August 2005. I worked for the University of Arkansas at Little Rock (UALR) until an opportunity opened for me to work at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff (UAPB) in the agriculture, fisheries, and human sciences dean's office," she said.

She said she has cultivated relationships within the community and surrounding areas.

"Serving the city as a council member will give me a greater avenue to use this experience to bring about greatness.

"Daily, I work with wonderful people to bring about hope, unity, and a better future for the people here. I offer my work within the community as a testament of my diligence to improve the city and by serving my neighbors in Ward 3. I look forward to a brighter future within our beloved city of Pine Bluff," Frazier said.

She said she welcomes the opportunity to serve because she believes the city has a bright future.

"Working together, we can reach our full potential," Frazier said.





Lanette Frazier





