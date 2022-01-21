Minor procedure needed for Jefferson

FAYETTEVILLE — University of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson was scheduled to undergo previously unannounced arthroscopic knee surgery on Friday to clean up a lingering issue that impacted more than half his 2021 season.

Jefferson posted on social media, “Pray for me as I go into surgery this afternoon,” causing a bit of a stir among fans.

Jefferson suffered a right knee injury when a shove from Texas A&M's Aaron Hansford on the sideline sent the redshirt sophomore sprawling at AT&T Stadium during the Razorbacks’ 20-10 win on Sept. 25. Jefferson remained in the game but had a considerable limp before sitting out 20 plays to allow a topical pain relieving gel to take effect.

The injury seemed only a minor impediment the rest of the way as Jefferson rushed for a team-high 664 yards and 6 touchdowns and completed 198 of 294 passes for 2,676 yards, with 21 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Jefferson had a streak of 171 consecutive passes without an interception, the second longest in school history, come to an end in the first quarter of the Razorbacks’ 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl to cap a 9-4 season.

It is unclear if the arthroscopic surgery will limit Jefferson for spring drills, which begin March 13. Arkansas quarterbacks are off limits for live tackling and “hits” against the pass rush in all practices.

Jefferson is among the SEC’s top returning quarterbacks in 2022 along with Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young of Alabama, Tennessee’s Hendon Hooker and Mississippi State’s Will Rogers.