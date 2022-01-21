



• Nineteen-year-old Belgian-British pilot Zara Rutherford set a world record as the youngest woman to fly solo around the world, touching her small airplane down in western Belgium on Thursday -- 155 days after she departed. She made it count for herself, her family and dedicated it to all young women trying to succeed in male-dominated sectors such as aviation and the sciences that drive the industry. "Go for it. It takes a lot of time, patience, a lot of work, but it is incredible," she said after an adventure that gave her as many thrills as scares -- from the frozen tundra in Siberia to typhoons in the Philippines and the stark beauty of the Arabian desert. Her global flight was supposed to take three months, but relentless bad weather and visa issues kept her grounded sometimes for weeks on end, extending her adventure by about two months. One time, her one-seater Shark microlight plane filled up with the stench of California wildfires. Often she flew in absolute solitude over seas or desolate land, any potential rescue hours away. She had to spend weeks isolated in the tiny Siberian village of Ayan with barely any contact with her family or the world she knows. With her trek of more than 28,000 nautical miles over five continents and visits to 41 nations, Rutherford will find herself in the Guinness World Records book after setting the mark that had been held by 30-year-old American aviator Shaesta Waiz since 2017. The overall record will remain out of Rutherford's grasp, since Briton Travis Ludlow set that benchmark last year as an 18-year-old.

• Actor and comedian Louie Anderson is being treated for cancer in a Las Vegas hospital, a spokesman said this week. Anderson, 68, was diagnosed with a type of non-Hodgkin lymphoma and "is resting comfortably," his longtime publicist Glenn Schwartz said. A native of St. Paul, Minn., Anderson lives in Las Vegas. He won a 2016 Emmy for best supporting actor for his unlikely role in the comedy "Baskets" as Christine Baskets, mom to twin sons played by Zach Galifianakis. Anderson received three consecutive Emmy nods for his performance. He's been a familiar face elsewhere on TV, including as host of a revival of the game show "Family Feud" from 1999 to 2002, and on comedy specials and in frequent late-night talk show appearances. Anderson won two daytime Emmy Awards for voicing an animated version of himself as a kid in "Life With Louie." Anderson has appeared in series including "Scrubs" and "Touched by an Angel" and on the big screen in 1988's "Coming to America" and in last year's sequel to the Eddie Murphy comedy. He regularly tours as a stand-up comedian, Schwartz said.





Actor-comedian Louie Anderson appears at the 68th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on Sept. 18, 2016. A spokesman for Anderson says he is being treated for cancer in a Las Vegas hospital. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)





