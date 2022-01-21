ArcBest puts $25M

in remote-work firm

ArcBest Corp. has invested $25 million in Silicon Valley startup Phantom Auto, a maker of technology that allows forklift operators to work from the comfort of their homes.

In addition to the investment, ArcBest's chief innovation officer and president of ArcBest technologies, Michael Newcity, has agreed to join Phantom Auto's board of directors.

As the transportation and logistics industries continue to face labor challenges, companies are spending more on recruiting and wages while turning to automation and other technologies for possible solutions. According to Newcity, Phantom is filling that void.

"We've seen firsthand how their technology unlocks new use cases for remote work and accelerates the deployment of automation," he said in a written statement Wednesday. "Phantom's solutions are a game-changer."

ArcBest's commitment is part of a larger $42 million investment that includes funds from NFI, one of the largest third-party logistics providers in North America, among others, for Phantom Auto.

-- Nathan Owens

E-commerce chief

to exit Walmart post

Another Walmart Inc. top executive is leaving the company as its fiscal year draws to a close.

Casey Carl, chief e-commerce officer for Walmart U.S., will leave at the end of February, a memo to employees said.

Carl took over the position after Marc Lore, who was credited with ramping up Walmart's U.S. e-commerce division, stepped down almost exactly one year ago.

John Furner, chief executive officer of Walmart U.S., said in the memo that Carl helped grow the company's e-commerce business.

"Casey has been a passionate advocate for our sellers," Furner said. Carl's work "has led to strong growth in our third-party marketplace and our Walmart Fulfillment Services."

Tom Ward, senior vice president of last-mile delivery for the U.S. division, will be promoted to Carl's post starting Feb. 1, Furner said.

Walmart announced on Jan. 15 that Chief Customer Officer Janey Whiteside will leave in March and Chief Merchandising Officer Scott McCall is retiring.

Walmart typically sees executive changes near the end of its fiscal year on Jan. 31.

-- Serenah McKay

Index drops 16.31

to close at 747.88

The Arkansas Index, a price-weighted index that tracks the largest public companies based in the state, closed Thursday at 747.88, down 16.31.

"Equities failed to sustain an early rally and closed lower for a third consecutive session led by the consumer discretionary and materials sectors as concern grows on the market's inability to hold recent support," said Leon Lants, managing director at Stephens Inc.

The index was developed by Bloomberg News and the Democrat-Gazette with a base value of 100 as of Dec. 30, 1997.