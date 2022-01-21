North Little Rock School District's pay-raise hopes limited by federal aid restrictions

North Little Rock teachers will likely see an increase in pay soon, but don't call it a raise -- at least not yet.

With the North Little Rock School District struggling to retain teachers, paying them more is one possible solution. Both North Little Rock teachers and board of education members agreed during Thursday's meeting the school district needs to raise teachers' salaries, but how is still an open question.

North Little Rock has the option to give teachers' pay through the federal Elementary and Secondary School Relief Fund that Congress approved as a covid-19 pandemic stimulus. Those funds can be used to give teachers a one-off bonus, but not a permanent salary increase, to the dismay of both teachers and school board members.

"It's because of the buckets that money is being pulled out of that puts handcuffs around the money," said Madison Barker, teacher and co-chair of the school district's Licensed Personnel Policy Committee.

Using federal funds to help back salary increases could make North Little Rock more competitive but, instead, the school district will likely be limited to offering teachers and staff a $3,000 stipend in exchange for a two-year commitment.

"I'm tired of hearing about bonuses because when you talk about bonuses that's not a commitment to you," said Dorothy Williams, vice president of the North Little Rock Board of Education. "You get the bonus and go next year. If I give you a raise now I just might be able to hold you."

The North Little Rock School District's teacher retention rate is one of the biggest issues facing the district. For the 2020-2021 school year, the district had a 54% turnover rate for teachers, compared to 17% statewide, according to the Arkansas Department of Education.

"All we've been hearing is retention, retention, retention, and the only way we can maintain retention -- we have to discuss salaries," said Williams said.

In November, North Little Rock teachers asked for a $4,000 salary increase, saying they have gone over 10 years without a non-mandated pay raise.

The proposed raise would cost the school district $4.4 million, according to the teacher's proposal. Members of the school board at the time rejected the proposal, but during Thursday's meeting agreed the teachers should get a permanent pay raise beyond just a stipend or bonus.

Barker proposed focusing salary increases on teachers with experience, in hopes to attract and retain teachers with advanced degrees.

A possible offer is a $1,500 bonus for all school district employees, which would be funded through the school district's building fund. However, North Little Rock teachers did not receive a bonus last year.

The building fund, like the federal dollars, can't be used to give teachers a permanent raise, according to Brian Brown, chief financial officer for the North Little Rock School District.

"It has come out of the building fund in the past and that's the reason we can't commit those funds to a permanent salary raise," Brown said. "Once you raise the salary schedule it is an expense that is required going forward."

Teachers and staff are still negotiating salary increases which would likely have to come from the school district's own funds, which are heavily tied to student enrollment.

Superintendent Gregory Pilewski has set a goal for the school district to increase enrollment by 500 students which would open up millions of dollars more in funding.

"The bonus is really in good faith to say we're listening," Pilewski said. It's not a long-term fix, but we're listening."

But Pilewski also stressed being "fiscally responsible" when it came to teachers saying while he agreed salaries should be increased, it should be done so cautiously.

"Which is my responsibility that I don't drive our school system off of a financial cliff," Pilewski said.