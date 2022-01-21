Northwest Arkansas arrest roundup

Arrests

Bella Vista

• Shawn Vanzandt, 43, of 5 Tillingham in Bella Vista, was arrested Wednesday in connection with rape, sexual assault and incest. Vanzandt was being held Thursday in the Benton County Jail with no bond set.

Fayetteville

• Jordan Pollard, 21, of 273 Kelsey Lane in Farmington, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver. Pollard was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Springdale

• Javier Mendez, 32, of 701 Union Drive in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with delivery of methamphetamine or cocaine. Mendez was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

• Angel Mancia, 24, of 248 Erin Place in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with arson. Mancia was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $15,000 bond.

• Christopher Benko, 51, of 2076 S. Maestri Road in Springdale, was arrested Wednesday in connection with domestic battering. Benko was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

University of Arkansas Police

• Kevin Powers, 30, of 10865 Watershed Road in Havana, was arrested Wednesday in connection with possession of drugs with intent to deliver, possession of a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Powers was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $1,500 bond.

Washington County Sheriff's Office

• Charles Rogers, 30, of 109 S. 39th St. in Van Buren, was arrested Wednesday in connection with robbery. Rogers was being held Thursday in the Washington County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.