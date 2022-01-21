Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission anticipating more federal money for transportation projects

Plans for Arkansas 112

Regional planners in January 2019 agreed to move forward with a vision for Arkansas 112 as a four-lane, north/south corridor with managed access. The Arkansas Department of Transportation is responsible for doing the work.

The primary purpose of the improvements is to allow the road to carry significant local and regional traffic, according to the planning documents. Arkansas 112 is the only current major north/south route through the metro region west of Interstate 49, which makes it critical for regional mobility as the area continues to grow, according to the document.

The region’s population is projected to be close to 1 million by 2045. Bentonville and Fayetteville have already implemented raised medians, turn lanes, limited curb cuts, signal spacing and other access management strategies on portions of the road.

Source: NWA Democrat-Gazette

SPRINGDALE -- Regional planners are gearing up to try for a share of federal infrastructure money when it becomes available, but information is sparse at the moment.

What is known is most of the money will be funneled through the Arkansas Department of Transportation for allocation and there'll likely be more money available for road and trail projects in the region. How much is still unclear.

"We have no shortage of plans and projects," said Tim Conklin, assistant director at the Northwest Arkansas Regional Planning Commission.

Sunny Formahan, with the highway department, said they're still awaiting guidance on when and how the federal infrastructure money will be distributed.

"As it comes our way, we'll start sharing those," Formahan said.

Conklin advised members of the Transportation Advisory Committee on Thursday they need to identify available programs within the infrastructure bill, such as electric vehicle charging stations, where members and the region can best compete for the money when it becomes available later this year.

"I think each of the cities, and us, we need to review our adopted plans and projects," Conklin said. "Just within our Metropolitan Transportation Plan we have $1.5 billion in projects listed. The four cities with voter-approved bond projects have over $500 million."

Conklin said having extensive transportation plans already in place should give the region a leg up.

"I think we have an opportunity with our recently adopted plans and studies to identify projects where we think we can compete the best," Conklin said. "We have the 18-mile corridor of Arkansas 112. Fayetteville continues to invest in U.S. 71B/College Avenue. Others in the region have corridors they want to work to improve also."

Conklin said the Arkansas 112 corridor work "checks a lot of the boxes" discretionary programs are seeking.

Conklin said he also expects an increase in federal money the region receives based on the area's population. That money is administered by the regional planning commission and comes from the Federal Highway Administration's Surface Transportation Block Grant Program and Transportation Alternatives Program. The Transportation Alternatives Program targets trails and bicycle and pedestrian facilities.

The region got about $9 million last year for 2022 projects and divvied that money up in July.

Conklin estimates a 20% increase in transportation money and as much as 40% more money for trail projects from that pot of money.

"I guess the feedback for Regional Planning would be, at this time, we don't need to do a call for projects immediately," Conklin said. "My recommendation is to move forward with project selection as we normally would and, hopefully by June or July the entire year will be funded and we will have a number that we can plan with."

Chris Brown, Fayetteville city engineer, said he'd like to find a way for the region to not use all the money for additional infrastructure costs associated with the Arkansas 112 work the Highway Department isn't paying for when there are so many other opportunities in the region.

"Either incorporate it into the project and ArDOT pays for it, like we've all been hoping for, or look at some other grant opportunities," Brown said.

Regional planning's 2045 Metropolitan Transportation Plan provides a long-range, comprehensive look at the region's transportation needs and implementation strategies including highways, transit, and bicycle and pedestrian facilities, and emphasizes building "complete streets" and interchanges -- roads designed to include sidewalks, bike lanes and public transit accommodations.

Regional planning would like to see Arkansas 112 as a complete street project, but the Highway Department has been reluctant to pay for some of those amenities.