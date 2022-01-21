NWA Prep Basketball Report

Pea Ridge girls coach Heath Neal said his team has made some moves over the past two weeks in hopes of putting a needed spark in the Lady Blackhawks' offense.

One of those moves involved Lauren Wright. The 5-foot-10 senior has been moved over to play a point-forward type position, while Leah Telgemeier takes over the point guard duties.

"Lauren is a two-time all-conference kid for us, and probably the best athlete outside of Blakelee Winn I've ever coached," Neal said. "She's had a presence on the floor, but that of a facilitator. She made things happen and got us into our offense. She executes, and she's one of the better defenders in the state.

"Lauren is taking on more of a forward role, where we are trying to utilize her closer to the rim. Even if we don't convert, she's right there to be a dominant rebounder, and hopefully she can get her miss and score. The closer to the rim we can get, the higher-percentage shot we can get."

The move was beneficial during Pea Ridge's 43-38 victory Tuesday night over Berryville. Wright scored seven of the Lady Blackhawks' first 10 points and had 13 of her 15 points in the first half.

"She did a phenomenal job of that," Neal said. "I think she's only hit 13 points twice this season, and she did it in the first half.

"It was just a good spark for us. It might not be a permanent move for us as we might try to move her around some more as the season goes on, but this team felt pretty confident with that move."

BERGMAN

Lincoln out, Flippin in

Bergman coach Bo Martin said he was at halftime of his junior boys game Monday night at West Fork when he found out his senior boys would have a game to play Tuesday night after all.

The Panthers picked up an impromptu nonconference game at Flippin to take the place of its scheduled 3A-1 Conference game against Lincoln.

"Our girls coach (James Halitzka) came to me with about 2 minutes left in halftime and said Flippin had called," Martin said. "They were looking for a game, and with all the game cancellations and players out in quarantine, we're just out of shape.

"It really was a no-brainer. If we can play, we can get our kids back in shape and back into a rhythm. It was a last-minute deal right there."

Martin said his team didn't get home from the four games at West Fork until about 11:20 p.m., and Bergman (23-5) played Flippin on the road the following night without any time to prepare. The Panthers, however, made the most of the game and claimed an 81-68 victory over the Bobcats.

"I told our boys in the locker room after the West Fork game Monday night that we were going to Flippin," Martin said. "I was proud of them. I was a little concerned, and we were a little sluggish against West Fork. I didn't know how they would respond to a nonconference game that was spur of the moment.

"My only priority was to get our players some conditioning, and anything beyond that was icing on the cake."

PRAIRIE GROVE

Tigers on the move

Prairie Grove has an opportunity to make a move in the 4A-1 Conference after winning consecutive games and with two straight home games at Tiger Arena.

But it won't be easy, especially with Berryville (16-4, 4-1) in town tonight. The Bobcats have won nine consecutive after falling to Farmington in an early league game on Dec. 17. The Tigers will remain at home to face Shiloh Christian (3-13, 0-4) on Tuesday.

"Berryville is a top-tier team with the best across the board lineup in our league," Prairie Grove boys coach Steve Edmiston said. "They're tough but we're playing with a lot of confidence right now."

Prairie Grove will be better positioned to challenge Berryville if starting center Ryder Orr (6-foot-2, 260) is back in the lineup, as expected. Orr has missed consecutive games because of Covid protocols and contact tracing.

"He is a presence inside," Edmiston said of Orr, a football standout on the defensive line for the Tigers. "He's a scorer and rebounder who uses his strength and girth to make plays down there."

Prairie Grove is led by senior Landon Semrad, another football standout who scored 25 points in a road win at Gentry last week. He followed that performance with 21 points, including 11 in the fourth quarter, during a 47-42 win over Gravette.

Sophomore guard Eric Henderson added 16 points in the win over the Lions.

"Landon, in his last three games, has scored 19, 25, and 21 points, so he's really coming on,' Edmiston said.

EUREKA SPRINGS

Highlanders on a roll

It's a game that has been in the making for more than 2 weeks now.

The top spot in the 2A-1 Conference will be up for grabs Saturday afternoon when Eureka Springs (19-3, 9-0) makes the trip to Flippin (12-8, 6-0) for the first of two games against the rival Bobcats. The two teams are scheduled to meet again Feb. 4 in Eureka Springs.

The two teams were supposed to play their game on Jan. 7, but the game had to be postponed because of contract tracing on Eureka Springs' behalf.

"It's a big rivalry game, even though we're about 11/2 hours away from each other," Eureka Springs coach Brian Rambo said. "Flippin hasn't lost a conference game in two years, and we were the ones that gave Flippin its last conference loss three years ago."

Moving games around on the schedule has been the norm for Eureka Springs this season because of illness and weather conditions. When Tuesday's original game with Decatur was postponed, Rambo got Life Way Christian to play a week earlier than scheduled to fill the void.

The Highlanders will have to make up another game after today's game against Arkansas Arts Academy was postponed.

Eureka Springs is led by senior point guard Matthew Lester, a two-time all-state player who has been the conference player of the year both years, as well as 6-9 center Shane Holliway. The Highlanders, however, received a boost from Dylan Johnson, a 6-3 transfer from Oklahoma who averages a team-high 15.7 points per game to Lester's 15.1 points per game average.