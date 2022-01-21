FOOTBALL

Chiefs' LB arrested

Kansas City Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay was charged with misdemeanor criminal damage to property after he broke a vacuum and other items during an argument, putting his status for Sunday's divisional round playoff game against the Buffalo Bills in question. Gay pleaded not guilty Thursday. Police in the Kansas City suburb of Overland Park, Kansas, said the 23-year-old Gay was arrested Wednesday night. The total of damaged property amounted to $225, police said. No drugs, alcohol or weapons were involved and no one was injured, police said. Gay's agents, Maxx Lepsettler and Ryan Rubin, said in a statement that Gay was visiting his son when he got into an argument with the child's mother, who called the police. The agents said that Gay would likely pay a fine and replace the vacuum and "all should be resolved today with no further issues."

Cowboys' QB fined $25,000

The NFL fined Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott $25,000 for comments condoning fans throwing objects at officials after a wild-card loss to San Francisco. The fine was issued Thursday, a day after Prescott apologized in a series of tweets. Told after the game that fans were throwing objects at officials, Prescott said, "Credit to them then." He initially called it "sad" because he was told the objects were being thrown at Dallas players.

GOLF

Cantlay, rookie share lead

Patrick Cantlay shot a 10-under 62 in perfect weather and turf conditions Thursday at La Quinta Country Club for a share of the first-round lead with rookie Lee Hodges in The American Express in La Quinta, Calif. Cantlay played the first seven holes in 7 under, making an eagle on the par-5 sixth and five birdies. The FedEx Cup champion added birdies on Nos. 11-13, two of them par 5s, and closed with five consecutive pars. Hodges made a memorable debut in the event. The former Alabama star played the back nine at La Quinta in 7-under 29, eagling the par-5 fifth and making five birdies. Andrew Landry (Arkansas Razorbacks) shot a 1-over 73 and Austin Cook (Jonesboro, Razorbacks) turned in a 6-over 78.

BASEBALL

Talks to restart Monday

Locked out baseball players plan to make a counteroffer to management on Monday, 11 days after clubs gave the union a proposal when the snail-paced negotiations resumed following a 42-day break. The players' association asked Major League Baseball on Thursday to schedule the negotiating session. There is dwindling time to reach an agreement in time for spring training to start as scheduled on Feb. 16.

MLB rejects Rays' plan

The Tampa Bay Rays' proposed plan to split the season between Florida and Montreal has been rejected by Major League Baseball. Rays principal owner Stuart Sternberg announced the news on Thursday. The idea of playing in both the Tampa Bay area and Montreal has been discussed over the past several years after attempts to build a new full-time ballpark locally failed.

BASKETBALL

Bulls' guard out 6-8 weeks

Chicago Bulls guard Lonzo Ball will have arthroscopic surgery on his left knee and is expected to be out six to eight weeks, the team announced Thursday. Ball has missed three games since a 42-point loss to Golden State last week. He is averaging 13 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.1 assists. A disruptive defender on the perimeter, he is sixth in the league in steals at 1.8 per game.