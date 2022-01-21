100 years ago

Jan. 21, 1922

NEWPORT -- While making excavations for a concrete wall in the river front here Wednesday, workmen unearthed a human skeleton. Several pieces of pottery, supposed to have been made by Native Americans in pre-historic days, also were found. The articles found were two water jugs and two vases. They were in a perfect state of preservation. Two skeletons were unearthed near the same place two years ago. They were found about four feet under the ground.

50 years ago

Jan. 21, 1972

FAYETTEVILLE -- The Ozarks Arts and Crafts Fair Association has contributed $1,500 to the Washington County Historical Society's fund drive to save the historical Ridge House here. The contribution brought the fund's total to $5,875. This makes it possible for the Society to exercise an option to purchase the house prior to the deadline. The owner of the structure is the Center Street Church of Christ. The purchase price for the Ridge house is $32,000, and the Society is trying to raise at least another $30,000 to start restoration.

25 years ago

Jan. 21, 1997

BALD KNOB -- The rape of a 19-year-old Cross County woman on Sunday by a man driving a car with a flashing blue light on the dash is being treated as an isolated incident, law enforcement authorities said. Wayne Jordan, spokesman for the Arkansas State Police, said authorities do not know whether the rape has any connection with the so-called "blue-light rapist" who operated in south Arkansas during 1995... If a driver has any doubt if a vehicle with a flashing blue light contains a legitimate law enforcement officer, the driver should proceed within the speed limit to a well-lighted public area... The "blue-light rapist" attacks in late 1995 occurred over six weeks. Two women and a teenage girl in the Marianna- Forrest City- Brinkley area of east Arkansas reported that a man driving a light-colored car with a flashing blue light impersonated a law enforcement officer and attempted to sexually assault them.

10 years ago

Jan. 21, 2012

• Before sentencing a man to 18 months in prison for burning a cross in front of a black man's home, U.S. District Judge Brian Miller took a few minutes Friday to explain what it feels like to be the victim of racially motivated hostility... "Do you understand," Miller asked, "that what you did is kind of seen in this country as an act of terrorism?" Tony Branscum, 26, and two others pleaded guilty in July to federal civil-rights charges of criminal interference with the right to fair housing. All three admitted that they and a minor conspired to place a 7-foot-tall, 6-foot-wide wooden cross in front of the apartment and set it ablaze on Aug. 28, 2010... He ordered Branscum to serve three years of probation after his release and to perform 40 hours of community service during each of those three years.