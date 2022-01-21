Pedestrian, 61, fatally struck on U.S. 70

A pedestrian died after he was struck on U.S. 70 near Hot Springs on Wednesday evening, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Carl Polston, 61, of Hot Springs was struck shortly before 6 p.m. by a 2014 Jeep Compass headed east on U.S. 70 at Butterfield Street.

Polston was taken to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs hospital for treatment, but later died of his injuries.

Troopers reported that the weather was cloudy and the road was wet at the time of the crash, the report indicates.