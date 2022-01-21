Pine Bluff Area Church News beginning Jan. 21





• NEW COMMUNITY CHURCH, 321N. Birch St., will host its "Kingdom Building" program at 6 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 23. The speaker will be Christine Allmond, a member of New Community. The church has regular worship services at 8 a.m. and 11 a.m. on Sundays. The senior pastor and apostle is Patrick Lockett. Social distancing is still being practised. Hand sanitizing stations are located near the front doors and ushers have masks for those who don't have masks.

• ONE PINE BLUFF PRAYING TOGETHER services are scheduled. The community is invited to attend services from 6-7 p.m. Sundays on the following dates: Jan. 23 – Grace Evangelical Baptist Church, 4210 E. Ohio St.; and Jan. 30 – Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church – 2008 Vaugine St. For details or to host a service, people may contact Mary Liddell at (870) 643-2383 or Marylddll@yahoo.com.

• UNITY CHRISTIAN FELLOWSHIP CHURCH, 2712 S. Bay St., invites the community to join them for services. On Sundays, Sunday School begins at 9 a.m. and worship begins at 10 a.m. Also, on Tuesdays, family night begins with Bible Study at 6 p.m. and a free Small Business and Personal Financial Development Management class starts at 7 p.m. The church is practicing social distancing and will have hand sanitizer wipes available.

• OZARK MISSION PROJECT (OMP), a non-profit ministry of the United Methodist Church (UMC), will conduct free minor home repairs for people in need in the summer of 2022. Projects include painting, yard work, building wheelchair ramps or making other minor repairs. People who need this assistance should submit an application by May 1. The group will be stationed at Pine Bluff at First United Methodist Church and work projects July 18-21. Applications and details can be found at ozarkmissionproject.org.

