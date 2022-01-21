Police beat: Man charged after woman's arm cut

Man charged after woman's arm cut

North Little Rock police Wednesday arrested a man who they say stabbed a woman in the arm, according to an arrest report.

An officer responded to a call about a stabbing just before 2:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Magnolia Street and met a woman with a cut on her arm who said Lester Beler had stabbed her, the report said.

Beler, 63, of North Little Rock denied stabbing the woman, but the officer found a knife in Beler's pocket, according to the report

Beler faces a felony second-degree battery charge.

Man arrested on gun, drug counts

Police say a Little Rock man who tried to flee a traffic stop and hit a police car in the process Wednesday had an illegal firearm and drugs on him, according to an arrest report.

Officers stopped Derrick McIntire, 24, shortly after 11 a.m., and said McIntire tried to flee in the vehicle through a parking lot. In the escape attempt, he hit a police vehicle that had its lights on, the report said.

Officers arrested McIntire shortly after, finding a pistol with an extended magazine and a box with packages of marijuana and a scale, the report stated.

McIntire is a convicted felon and cannot legally own a gun, the report said. He faces multiple felonies, including simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms, possession of a firearm by a certain person, possession of a Schedule VI drug with purpose to distribute, aggravated assault and fleeing.

The report noted that McIntire was being held for the FBI.

Police: Pair found in stolen vehicle

Little Rock police arrested two people Thursday who they say were in a stolen Jeep and led police on a chase before losing control of the vehicle, according to an arrest report.

Officers learned that a 2006 Jeep Wrangler reported stolen to the Pulaski County sheriff's office was at a Love's Truck Stop at 11700 Interstate 30, the report said.

When they arrived, the man behind the wheel, later identified as Steven Roberts, 35, of Bryant fled, eventually losing control of the Jeep and fleeing on foot a short distance before he was arrested, the report said.

The passenger, Kendreth Fisher, 38, of Bryant was also arrested and later told police that she knew the owner of the Jeep and knew it was stolen when Roberts picked her up in the vehicle, according to the report. She had also started storing some of her things in a backpack found in the stolen vehicle that belonged to the owner's daughter, the report said.

Roberts and Fisher are both charged with felony theft by receiving, and Roberts faces an additional felony fleeing charge.