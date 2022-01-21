Police vs. politics

Editor, The Commercial:

Let me say this right out the gate. I have no plans to run for the first ward city council position. The Almighty God has revealed to me why I have never won any elected position. As clear as a bell God spoke: "If you were on the city council, you would become part of the club, remaining silent on issues that matter. I need you to speak truth to power." I shared this revelation last year with a number of my clergy friends, as well as, the members of the Historical Elm Grove Baptist Church where I serve as pastor.

As a crime prevention practitioner with more than two decades in this work, I spearheaded efforts to develop two successful federal crime prevention strategies in the city called Pine Bluff Weed and Seed and PBICVR Central Park Weed and Seed. The strategic goal is to "weed out crime" and "seed" in programs that help neighborhoods grow and thrive.

During my tenure as Weed and Seed coordinator, the National Crime Prevention Council produced a document called Faith and Criminal Justice Collaboration, "A Collection of Effective Programs." Involved in this collaborative initiative are the Pew Charitable Trusts, Indiana University, Baylor University, Harvard University, Sagamore Institute, National Crime Prevention Council, United States Conference of Mayors, and Nueva Esperanza.

My work here was chosen as one of the 50 best collaborations in the nation. My work was chosen by the United States Department of Justice Office of Justice Programs to train and set up new weed and seed sites across the nation. I say this not to have the light just to shine on me, but to reveal to this community that I have standing when it comes to crime prevention.

Receiving professional crime prevention training, a master's degree in community economic development from Southern New Hampshire University in Manchester, New Hampshire, and traveling around the country has afforded me a great deal of experience, and a plethora of crime prevention strategies.

After the recent council meeting, I strongly believe the city of Pine Bluff needs to reinstate the Pine Bluff Civil Service Commission, placing the hiring of public safety officials in the hands of a diverse group of Pine Bluff citizens; this has been advocated previously. We appear to be a city on the verge of no recovery because of crime and homicides. The number one magnet for drawing people to any city to do business, start and retain businesses, live and raise a family is public safety, period.

Politics should not be commingled with public safety because that is a recipe for disaster and becomes the final nail in Pine Bluff's coffin. The city's population is in a steady decline because citizens want to feel safe, and no resident should have to leave their neighborhood or the city because of concerns for public safety. No disrespect to the Interim Chief Franklin, but the Police Department needs to be on solid footing knowing we have a permanent chief. Also, the new chief will have his ideas about how he/she wants the department to run, which is extremely important to a new chief.

The longer the selection process remains open, it can create more uncertainty for officers, low morale could set in, among other things. No disrespect to Mayor Washington, but your lack of professional knowledge about law enforcement puts the city at a disadvantage. Politics and friendship must never lead when it comes to public safety. There was a record number of young people killed last year that were less than 19 years old as homicides increased in 2021.

This is why I urge the mayor and city council to bring back the Pine Bluff Civil Service Commission and begin immediately. Let us really go forward and become stronger together, allowing the PBCSC to search for a permanent police chief.

Mayor and city council please make public safety your number one priority. All politics and the very appearance of politics must be taken out of this process. The city has lost too much time, and now politics has crept in, and council members are taking sides, which cripples the process, as well as the ability to get things done. Public Safety is the most important function of city government, and the government's priority must be to keep all citizens safe.

Rev. Jesse C. Turner, executive director,

Pine Bluff Interested Citizens for Voter Registration Inc.