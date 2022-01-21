PREP FOOTBALL: Felix Curry promoted to head coach at Fort Smith Northside

FORT SMITH -- Felix Curry was the only assistant coach hired by Mike Falleur nine years ago when Falleur was named Fort Smith Northside's football coach.

Thursday afternoon, Curry was tapped to succeed Falleur, who retired last month, as the 17th head coach in the past 100 years of the Grizzlies' football program.

"Super excited," Curry said. "Somewhat overwhelmed. Ready to go to work."

Curry was the defensive coordinator at Flowery Branch, Ga., when Falleur, a 1980 Northside graduate who was a head coach in Georgia for 21 seasons before coming back to his alma mater in 2013, called Curry and asked him to take the same position at Northside.

"When we came here, we didn't come here with the intent of staying," Curry said. "But we got here and fell in love with it and the Northside school itself and then the city of Fort Smith."

At the time, Curry's oldest son, C.J., was a redshirt freshman receiver at Oklahoma State and another son, Darius, was an incoming defensive back at Oklahoma State. Moving from Georgia to Fort Smith put Felix Curry much closer to seeing his sons play in Stillwater, Okla.

"Felix and I never coached with each other when we were in Georgia," Falleur said. "We coached against each other. When he called about his boys moving out there, I said, 'Yeah, come on. Let's go do this together.' "

The two helped turn a downtrodden Northside football program into a successful one.

Northside defeated Bentonville West this season in the first round of the Class 7A playoffs before losing to eventual state champion Bryant in the second round.

Northside was 7-5 overall and 3-4 in the 7A-Central with close losses to Bryant, Conway, North Little Rock and Cabot during the regular season.

"I feel like all of us, myself and all the coaches and players, have done a good job," Falleur said. "The program has gotten better every year, and in my mind I didn't see a reason for a change. Coach Curry will do a great job. He loves those kids. It's a natural progression. There's no doubt in my mind it's in good hands."

Curry will be officially introduced as the Grizzlies' coach at Northside's home basketball game Tuesday prior to the boys game at 6:30 p.m. The game is expected to be played in the new arena.

Curry holds a master's degree in educational leadership from Troy State University, a bachelor's degree in health and physical education from Mars Hill College and a specialist degree in school administration from Cambridge College.

Northside opens the football season on Aug. 25 at home against Fort Smith Southside before playing at Greenwood the next week.