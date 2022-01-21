Razorbacks lose top pitcher for season





FAYETTEVILLE -- Arkansas pitcher Peyton Pallette will require Tommy John surgery that will cause him to miss the 2022 season, a team spokesman said Thursday.

Pallette has yet to undergo the surgery.

A junior right hander and one of the top prospects for the 2022 MLB Draft, Pallette started 11 games and pitched in 15 last season when he had a 4.02 earned-run average and struck out 67 in 56 innings.

"Hog nation thank you for all the thoughts and prayers," Pallette wrote on Twitter on Thursday. "Forever a Razorback."

Pallette injured his right elbow last May during a relief outing against Florida and did not pitch for the Razorbacks during the postseason. He also sat out summer baseball and began a throwing period around the time

Arkansas began fall practice in September.

"If we'd had him in the postseason, we probably go to Omaha," Arkansas Coach Dave Van Horn recently told WholeHogSports.com. "We needed one more pitcher.

"He's looked OK. He's worked extra hard and really grown up."

Last season, the Razorbacks were eliminated in the NCAA Super Regionals, one victory from the reaching the College World Series in Omaha, Neb., for a third consecutive season

During an interview last September, Pallette said he was advised against Tommy John surgery after consultation with multiple specialists. It was determined he could rehab the injury -- described by team trainer Corey Wood as a strain not related to the ulnar collateral ligament -- with time off.

It is unclear whether the latest setback is related to the one last spring.

Tommy John surgery is required to repair UCL injuries.

Baseball America rates Pallette as the No. 5 college prospect and No. 1 pitcher available for the 2022 draft, but the surgery is likely to impact his draft stock.

His injury is also a blow to an Arkansas pitching staff that lost its best starter and reliever from last season, and must replace 71% of its innings pitched from 2021. Pallette was expected to challenge for the position as the Razorbacks' No. 1 starter.

Pallette was a weekend starter for most of last season.

"He's been in big games and done well," Arkansas pitching coach Matt Hobbs told WholeHogSports.com. "I remember when we were getting ready to go to Arlington for the games with [Texas Tech, Texas and TCU]. He quickly figured out the second game [against Texas] and he wanted to pitch. He was dying to get that game."

Hobbs said Pallette improved during the offseason and had a higher average velocity, plus a better changeup and curveball.

"Peyton has just done great," Hobbs said. "He's worked so hard in the weight room. We liked what he did in the fall, then dropped his work load. He's been real good in five build-up bullpens over the holidays. He will throw a couple more and throw to hitters. He comes into spring healed."

Arkansas is scheduled to open preseason practice Jan. 28. The Razorbacks are scheduled to open the season with a three-game home series against Illinois State beginning Feb. 18.





Arkansas pitcher Peyton Pallette throws a pitch during a scrimmage last February. Before it was announced he would require season-ending Tommy John surgery Thursday, Pallette had improved in the offseason with a higher average velocity plus a better changeup and curveball, according to pitching coach Matt Hobbs. (NWA Democrat-Gazette/Andy Shupe)





