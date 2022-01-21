GIRLS

BOONEVILLE 49, CEDARVILLE 18 Leigh Swint had 16 points, 7 rebounds and 3 steals to help keep Booneville (16-0, 6-0 3A-4) perfect in conference action. Joleigh Tate added 12 points for the Lady Bearcats.

BOYS

BOONEVILLE 54, CEDARVILLE 29 Raiden Ferguson nailed six three-pointers and finished with 22 points in a runaway victory for Booneville (10-7, 4-2 3A-4). Mason Goers scored 11 points and Evan Escobedo ended with nine points for the Bearcats, who outscored the Pirates 31-6 in the second half. Hayden Morton had a team-high 16 points for Cedarville (11-6, 6-2).

MAGNET COVE 72, MOUNTAIN PINE 43 Owen Tillery scored 31 points as Magnet Cove (13-5, 3-2 2A-7) won its third consecutive game. Evin Ashcraft had 26 points for the Panthers.

WEDNESDAY'S LATE ROUNDUP

FORREST CITY 78, STUTTGART 76 Antonio Jordan scored 21 points and Kykeion White chimed in with 18 points for Forrest City (10-6, 5-0 4A-5), which stayed unbeaten in conference play. Lamarion Randle had 13 points for the Mustangs. Arlie Lee finished with a game-high 27 points for Stuttgart (11-3, 3-1), which saw its six-game winning streak end. Kendrick Hawkins had 17 points and Cedric Hawkins put in 12 points for the Ricebirds.