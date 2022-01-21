Sam's sets supplier sessions

Sam's Club is taking applications for two supplier summits in an effort to add innovative products to its private brand and grow its network of diverse suppliers.

Businesses have until Feb. 8 to apply to attend one of the two events. Both summits will be held virtually on April 5. There is no fee to apply.

Walmart Inc.'s members-only warehouse division is investing in its Member's Mark private brand, the company said in a news release. It's holding the Member's Mark Supplier Summit to find high-quality "disruptive" items for its private brand mix in clubs and online.

Potential suppliers will have a chance to meet with Sam's Club's private brand team and merchants.

The other event is a Supplier Diversity Summit. Applicants must be U.S. privately held companies that are 51% owned, managed and controlled by a woman, minority, veteran, disabled veteran, person with a disability, or a member of the LGBTQ community.

Applicants for both summits must be prepared to meet the company's standards for suppliers.

Interested businesses may apply at https://www.rangeme.com/samsclubmembersmark2022.