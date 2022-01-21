School bus crashes on I-30 in Little Rock; no children on board

A school bus crashed Friday afternoon on Interstate 30 in Little Rock.

A traffic camera showed the bus on its side on I-30 near Exit 135 shortly before 3 p.m. According to a report from the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the wreck closed all westbound lanes of traffic. Another crash caused two eastbound lanes, authorities said.

No children were on the bus at the time of the wreck, and it was not clear if the incident in the eastbound lane was related, Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesman Dave Parker said at 3 p.m. Friday.

Little Rock Police Department spokesman Mark Edwards could not immediately be reached for comment.

See the idrivearkansas.com traffic map for the latest traffic information and check back for more updates.