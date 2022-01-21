Scott Richardson announces for Bentonville state House seat, setting up primary contest

BENTONVILLE -- Scott Richardson of Bentonville, who has twice come close to being elected a state lawmaker, will run again in one of the new House districts created by the redrawing of legislative boundaries.

Richardson's announcement Wednesday sets up a Republican primary contest in House District 13. Attorney Greg Payne of Bentonville announced his bid in November in his first political race. No Democrat has announced in this district. Candidate filing for office begins Feb. 22. Party primaries are May 24.

The state Board of Apportionment redraws legislative district boundaries every 10 years, after each U.S. census. The board consists of the sitting governor, attorney general and secretary of state. The board gave final approval of the state's legislative maps on Nov. 29.

House District 13 is one of two House seats Benton County gained thanks to population growth there and population declines in other parts of the state. The district includes much of Bentonville that is south of Southeast 14th Street and a portion of western Rogers.

Richardson, 50, is a director of technology for CEI Engineering Associates of Bentonville. He has a master's degree in information technology from Arkansas Tech University in Russellville. He is a veteran of the Arkansas National Guard who served in the Gulf War.

Richardson came within 12 votes of unseating then-incumbent Rep. Dan Douglas, R-Bentonville, in the 2018 Republican primary. Douglas did not run for reelection in 2020. Richardson ran again in 2020, leading the three-candidate field in the primary but not by enough to win without a runoff. Rep. Delia Haak, R-Gentry, prevailed in that runoff, winning her first term. She is running for reelection but in redrawn District 17.

House members serve two-year terms. Their base salary is $44,357 a year, not including per diem and expenses.