See ya later

Over the years, people have seen the alligator of Sherwood, Ark. It's made the papers. And those who work along U.S. 167 in the North Little Rock/Sherwood/Trammel Road area have taken pictures of it.

If you're going down either Warden Road or Landers Road, and you see the swamps on both sides of the freeway--especially near Gander RV and Car-Mart--keep an eye on the water. If you're not driving, that is. You might get lucky.

The other day--Wednesday afternoon, during a rain storm--we saw him/her/one of them. (For who can assume there's only one?) He was swimming along slowly, not making any trouble. The warm weather, before this front came through, was probably making him hungry.

Brer Gator, he lay low. But his unmistakable head and wake of the water gave him away.

Our first thought: We wonder if he enjoys duck these days. It sure would be a nice change of pace from the routine of turtle.