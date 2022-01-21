Sons of America Legion official visits Siloam Springs

SILOAM SPRINGS -- The national commander of the Sons of the American Legion visited the Siloam Springs detachment of the organization on Jan. 7 and 8 to meet some of the members and promote an updated program.

Cmdr. Michael C. Fox's mission was to visit smaller detachments to ensure they have what they needed and to promote his program, Flying Flags for Heroes, which would have people place 1 million flags on the graves of veterans in a one-year time period, he said.

"I feel it's important to reach out to everybody because even these smaller detachments are doing the work," Fox said.

Fox visited the Killed in Action Memorial and Oak Hill Cemetery on Jan. 7 to visit the grave of Paul Chmielewski, a prominent member of American Legion Post 29 in Siloam Springs. On Jan. 8 he spoke to the local detachment during the monthly breakfast organized by the organization and the Legion Riders.

Along with Siloam Springs, Fox visited American Legion posts in Bentonville, Fayetteville, Gentry and Rogers, according to Chris Affolter, national executive committeeman for Arkansas.

On Jan. 7, Fox visited Gentry's American Legion Post 159, plus the Gentry Veteran's Memorial and visited the graves of Franklin Hardcastle and Dan Londagin, namesakes of the Gentry post. After the visit, Fox went to Siloam Springs.

The following morning, Fox spoke at the breakfast and discussed Flying Flags for Heroes and the importance of placing 1 million flags on the graves veterans.

By placing flags on the graves of veterans, it helps to bring the community back to being involved with its local American Legion post and sends a message to Congress that action is needed, Fox said.

"I challenged every member to place two flags, one for a veteran that you know and one veteran that you wish to honor," Fox said. "Whether you know that veteran or not, we're all here because of that sacrifice that they did for us."

Fox encouraged the organization's members to pick a day and to put an event together. He also said that 400,000 veterans are buried at local cemeteries annually.

After the breakfast, Fox headed on to the American Legion posts in Bentonville, Fayetteville and Rogers.

The visit to Siloam Springs was considered a success, according to Sons of the American Legion State Commander Bob Wade.

"It was an awesome visit," Wade said. "We had a lot of fun; he got to meet a lot of, not just the sons, but people of the Legion, Auxiliary and Riders."

Visit flyingflagsforheroes.com for more information on participating in Flying Flags for Heroes.