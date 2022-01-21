Tom Murphy of this newspaper's sports section reported "scattered boos" when the horn went off at Walton Arena Tuesday night. The Razorbacks had just taken down South Carolina's basketball team by a score of 75-59.

Yes, the Hogs won. Yes, they were at home. Yes, there were boos.

Those of us who watched the game at home didn't notice any such thing, because the networks tend to cut the feed as soon as they get some shots of the coaches shaking hands and players hugging each other. Then the TV moves to the next game. So imagine our surprise, and maybe yours, when the paper came out the next day.

What could the fans in Fayetteville possibly have been booing?

The suspicion is that Arkansas didn't take more 3-point shots in the final minutes of the near-blowout. The Hogs ended the game without a single made 3-pointer. Which breaks a streak going back to 1989, when these current players weren't even born. The only teams with longer streaks of made 3-pointers are UNLV and Duke.

According to Murph's story: "Many fans were yelling 'Three!!!' during the last few minutes, but the Razorbacks didn't pull the trigger on a three-point try after JD Notae missed one at the 4:47 mark."

According to Eric Musselman, head coach and guiding light of this team: "I had heard rumblings about the record with about a minute and a half to go, but you have to play the game to finish it and win it the right way."

Win it the right way. Which they did. And the state should be proud of the coach and especially of the players. We are only missing two buttons off our shirt now.

The game was close on a couple of occasions. Like all basketball teams, South Carolina went on its runs. But as the clock wound down, it became apparent that Arkansas would get the win over an SEC opponent. And the players refrained from jacking up threes that would have done little but embarrass the other team. (There's a reason that few people liked Steve Spurrier when he coached at Florida.)

And it's not like the Razorbacks didn't try a three Tuesday night. But they went 0-11, most of them taken in the first half.

The 3-point shot isn't the Arkansas game this year. They get three points by getting fouled in the paint. But that's not really the point. If the team had cared for a record (one that few people keep up with) more than the dignity of the opposition, somebody might have tried a couple of shots behind the arc in the last few possessions. Especially after being egged on by the home crowd.

Instead, the guys acted like young gentlemen, with some knowledge of sportsmanship and how to be good winners.

Okay. Three buttons.