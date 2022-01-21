Springdale felon sentenced for having gun

FAYETTEVILLE -- A felon from Springdale was sentenced to more than eight years in federal prison Thursday for having a gun, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office.

Johnta Martez Dixon, 30, was sentenced to 100 months in prison on one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, on Oct. 22, 2020, detectives with the 4th Judicial District Drug Task Force spoke with Dixon at his home in Springdale. Dixon is a parolee on active supervision and has a warrantless search waiver on file.

Officers searched the home. The search resulted in detectives finding a rifle in Dixon's bedroom. The investigation also found Dixon was involved in the trafficking of methamphetamine. Dixon is a convicted felon and is prohibited from possessing any firearms.

U.S. District Judge Timothy L. Brooks presided over the sentencing hearing. Assistant U.S. Attorney David Harris prosecuted the case.