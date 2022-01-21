Suspect arrested in death of missing man, Jacksonville police say

A 33-year-old man was arrested Friday in the death of a missing man whose body was found off John Harden Drive in Jacksonville last week, police said.

On Jan. 12, authorities responded to calls about the body in the 4400 block of John Harden Drive shortly after 3:15 p.m., according to a news release from Jacksonville police. The victim was identified as Detonio Davis, who had been reported missing the previous day, the release states.

Police on Friday arrested Corey Barnett at his Lonoke home on a charge of leaving the scene of an accident involving injury or death, according to the release.

Barnett was booked into Pulaski County jail, where he remained early Friday afternoon, an online inmate roster indicates. No bond was listed.