Texarkana School District closes all its schools, saying it doesn't have enough staff available





All Texarkana School District campuses will be closed to on-site instruction today due to staff shortages caused by increased numbers of covid-19 cases and quarantines among employees.

Students will return to their campuses on Monday. .

All prekindergarten through 12th-graders will do their school work at their homes, using online lessons or lessons sent home in paper packets. The day will be an Alternative Method of Instruction day and will count as a school day.

The district's custodial services department will deep clean and prepare facilities for staff and students.

The district, which had closed to onsite instruction for a few days earlier this month, saw a decrease in the number of staff absences, district leaders reported Thursday in a news release. But the staff absences have now picked up.

[CORONAVIRUS: Click here for our complete coverage » arkansasonline.com/coronavirus]

"[The] staff are stretching themselves to the limit to provide covid-safe learning for all of our students; however, we cannot be successful without adequate resources," according to a district statement. "The staff shortage coupled with the low number of substitute teachers available limits the district's ability to staff our classrooms and offices.

"Navigating through this pandemic has been challenging for our staff, students, and the community as a whole, and we try very hard not to close our schools unless it is necessary," the district statement continued. "We understand the burden that closing our schools causes on some of our families, and we apologize for the short notice."







