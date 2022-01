Richard Davenport sits down with future Razorback Dallas Young, 4-star cornerback from Gardendale, Ala., to talk about his impression of the Arkansas coaching staff, his upcoming trip to Fayetteville and his favorite foods (and least-favorite condiments).

