Two reported killed in accidents on Arkansas state highways

A pedestrian died after he was struck on U.S. 70 near Hot Springs on Wednesday evening, according to an Arkansas State Police preliminary report.

Carl Polston, 61, of Hot Springs was struck shortly before 6 p.m. by a 2014 Jeep Compass headed east on U.S. 70 at Butterfield Street.

Polston was taken to CHI St. Vincent Hot Springs hospital for treatment, but later died of his injuries.

One person was killed and another injured Wednesday morning in a collision at an intersection on Arkansas 91 in Jonesboro, according to another preliminary report.

Paul White, 54, of Augusta, was a passenger in a 2016 Toyota Corolla headed west on Arkansas 91 shortly before 7 a.m. Wednesday.

As the Toyota turned south onto Lacy Drive, it was struck by a 1993 Oldsmobile Cutlass traveling east.

White was pronounced dead at the scene by a coroner, and Robert Posey, 47, of Jonesboro, the driver of the Cutlass, was hurt and taken to NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital for treatment.