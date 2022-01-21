UA linebacker Parker enters transfer portal

University of Arkansas linebacker Andrew Parker Jr. announced Thursday he has submitted his name into the NCAA transfer portal.

Parker thanked teammates, fans, current Coach Sam Pittman and the previous staff who recruited and signed him in his social media post. The New Orleans native said he plans to be a graduate transfer after this semester with two years of eligibility remaining.

Parker totaled 7 tackles, a sack and 2 quarterback hurries while playing in 12 games in 2021. He got extended playing time in the Hogs' 38-17 season-opening win against Rice as Hayden Henry, Grant Morgan and Bumper Pool were all limited by suspensions due to targeting calls. The 6-2, 245-pounder, who had 12 tackles as a redshirt sophomore, notched four against the Owls but played sparingly on defense the rest of the season.

On Tuesday, he posted, "Been starving so long when it's gone be my time to eat" on his Twitter account, an apparent reference to his lack of playing time with the Razorbacks. Veteran linebacker Bumper Pool announced last week he was returning for his fifth season with the Razorbacks, and Arkansas added former 5-star linebacker Drew Sanders from Alabama via the transfer portal this week.

In other news, running back Trelon Smith officially submitted his name to transfer portal this week after saying several weeks back he was planning to move on.

Also, former Arkansas defensive back Devin Bush switched his commitment from Southern University to Grambling State University on Thursday.