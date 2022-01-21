Union Pacific reports fourth-quarter profit of $1.71B, a 24% jump

OMAHA, Neb. -- Union Pacific hauled in 24% more profit in the fourth quarter compared with the same period last year, despite supply-chain problems and weak auto production. But that is also compared with a period last year that included a one-time $278 million charge.

The Omaha-based railroad on Thursday posted earnings of $1.71 billion, or $2.66 per share, in the last three months of 2021. That's up from $1.38 billion, or $2.05 per share, a year earlier. Without last year's charge, the railroad's profit would have been up 8% over the 2020 quarter's adjusted results of $1.6 billion, or $2.36 per share.

Union Pacific hauled 4% less freight in the fourth quarter as the computer chip shortage continued to hurt auto production and supply-chain problems delayed shipments of imported containers of goods. The railroad also wrestled with crew shortages as covid-19 spread through its workforce.

But the results exceeded Wall Street expectations of $2.60 per share, according to a survey by the data company Zacks Investment Research.

Revenue grew 12% to $5.73 billion, which also surpassed Wall Street forecasts, as the company increased prices and imposed fuel surcharges in response to rising diesel prices.

"Uncertainty remains around covid variants and supply chain disruptions," said Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer Lance Fritz, but the railroad expects strong demand to continue in 2022 and Union Pacific recently won several new contracts that will help boost volume.

Fritz believes that the railroad benefited from having more than three-quarters of its workforce vaccinated because cases of covid-19 didn't spike as much among rail workers as they did in the broader community when the highly contagious omicron variant arrived. But Union Pacific is still dealing with significant numbers of illnesses.