United, American banking on rebound





Executives at two of the nation's biggest airlines said Thursday that the omicron coronavirus variant will delay their return to profitability, but that pent-up demand for air travel this spring and summer will set the stage for a rebound this year.

Airlines entered the final quarter of 2021 with optimism. With holiday bookings nearing pre-pandemic levels, there was confidence the industry had moved past the worst of the delta variant that sapped demand in late summer and early fall. But the arrival of omicron upended plans for a strong finish to the year.

Both United Airlines and American Airlines posted losses for the final quarter of 2021, largely due to the effects of omicron on operations, they said Thursday. The carriers said they expect those losses to extend through the first quarter this year as customers delay travel.

United posted a net loss of $646 million in the final three months of 2021. The Chicago-based carrier said it would reduce its flight schedule in 2022 to bring it more in line with expected demand.

"In the short term, we're remaining responsive to the risk posed by the omicron variant," Scott Kirby, United's chief executive, said Thursday in a call with analysts.

American Airlines lost $931 million last quarter and said it expected revenue would be off by 20% to 22% for first quarter of 2022, compared with 2019.

"The full year results for 2021 were significantly improved over 2020, but the impact of the omicron variant has affected the timing of revenue recovery," said Robert Isom, American's president.

Even so, Isom, who will become the airline's ninth chief executive in April, said carriers are finding it is taking less time for demand to recover as new variants surface.

In a sign that American is banking on a strong recovery, the carrier said it plans to hire 18,000 employees this year after adding 16,000 in 2021.

For airlines, the final quarter of 2021 proved to be tumultuous, with omicron fueling a surge of infections among workers, forcing airlines to cancel thousands of flights during the busy Christmas travel period. Weather further hampered carriers' ability to recover as cancellations extended well into the new year.

