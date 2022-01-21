Vaccine clinics scheduled in Lowell, Springdale

The Northwest Arkansas Council on Thursday announced more opportunities for residents to get vaccinated against covid-19.

Vaccine clinics will be held in Springdale and Lowell over the next week. The clinics are open to the public and will offer first, second and booster doses.

Shots are free, insurance is not required, and those attending will not need to provide identification or Social Security number to get vaccinated.

A clinic will be held 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. today at J.B. Hunt Corporate Headquarters, Building C, at 708 W. Apple Blossom Ave., in Lowell.

Additionally, clinics will be held 1-4 p.m. today and Jan. 28 at Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield NWA Corporate Center, 5288 W. Don Tyson Parkway, in Springdale.

Anyone 5 and older can receive two doses of the Pfizer vaccine, and anyone 12 and older can get a third Pfizer booster shot five months after a second shot.

Anyone 18 and older can receive two doses of the Moderna vaccine and a third booster shot five months after a second shot. Anyone 18 and older can get one dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine and a second booster dose two months after a first shot.

Visit nwacouncil.org/vaccine-calendar to see more scheduled vaccine clinics.