Wolfpack discover shooting touch late

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Diamond Johnson didn't lose confidence, so it wasn't a lost cause for No. 4 North Carolina State.

"I just kept shooting it," Johnson said, drawing a postgame laugh from Coach Wes Moore.

Johnson scored 11 of her 16 points in a 4 1/2-minute stretch of the fourth quarter, and the Wolfpack wiped out a 16-point second-half deficit to beat No. 3 Louisville 68-59 on Thursday night.

A 17-0 run in the fourth quarter ignited the Wolfpack to their third win against a top-10 opponent this season. Louisville's 15-game winning streak, the longest in Division I, came to a halt.

Elissa Cunane had 15 points and 12 rebounds, and Jakia Brown-Turner added 14 points for N.C. State (17-2, 8-0 ACC).

Johnson, a reserve guard, was 1-for-12 from the floor entering the fourth quarter, when she drained five of seven shots.

"I can't be frustrated for long," said Johnson, a transfer from Rutgers. "I still have to be here for my team."

Olivia Cochran scored a season-high 19 points, Emily Engstler had 15 points and 11 rebounds, and Hailey Van Lith had 13 points for Louisville (15-2, 5-1), which committed seven of its 12 turnovers in the fourth quarter. The Cardinals have won four consecutive ACC regular-season titles.

"I'm not going to concede and say we aren't right there with them," Louisville Coach Jeff Walz said. "We are a top-five team for a reason. Do we still have room to grow? Of course we do."

In other Top 25 women's games Thursday night, Que Morrison scored 14 points, Mikayla Coombs added 13 and No. 13 Georgia survived a late rally by Mississippi State 66-63. Georgia (15-3, 4-2 SEC) ended a six-game skid against Mississippi State (11-6, 2-3). Georgia led 38-11 in the second quarter. Rickea Jackson's jumper gave Mississippi State its only lead of the game, 63-62, with 53 seconds remaining. Coombs answered with a corner jump shot to put Georgia ahead for good. Jackson scored 27 points on 12-of-26 shooting for Mississippi State. ... Kiki Smith scored 25 points and Florida beat short-handed No. 23 Kentucky 77-52 for its fourth consecutive win. Smith was 10-of-18 shooting with six assists. Freshman Alberte Rimdal went 5 of 6 from three-point range for her 15 points as Florida (14-5, 4-2) snapped a two-game losing streak to the Wildcats. Rhyne Howard led the Wildcats (8-6, 1-3), who lost their third in a row, with 17 points and 10 rebounds. ... Naz Hillmon had 21 points and 10 rebounds, and No. 8 Michigan rolled to an 83-44 victory over Wisconsin. Leigha Brown scored 11 points and Cameron Williams added 10 for Michigan (16-2, 7-1 Big Ten), which won its fourth game in a row and is off to the best start in school history. Sydney Hilliard had 11 points for Wisconsin (5-13, 1-6). ... Taylor Mikesell scored a career-high 33 points, Jacy Sheldon added 24 points with 10 assists and Ohio State beat No. 12 Maryland 95-89. Mikesell, playing against her former team, was 11 of 13 from the floor, including five consecutive makes from three-point range, and 6 of 6 at the line. Rebeka Mikulasikova added 10 points for Ohio State (14-3, 6-2 Big Ten). Angel Reese led Maryland (12-6, 4-3) with 22 points and 11 rebounds. ... Nerea Hermosa scored a career-high 21 points and No. 18 Georgia Tech beat Syracuse 65-55. Lorela Cubaj had 14 points and Lotta-Maj Lahtinen scored 11 for the Yellow Jackets (14-4, 5-2 ACC). Transfer Digna Strautmane, a four-year starter at Syracuse, had 10 rebounds, 9 points and 3 blocks. Teisha Hyman scored 18 points and Chrislyn Carr and Alaysia Styles had 12 each for the Orange (8-9-1-6). ... Cameron Swartz scored 28 points, Makayla Dickens added 20 and Boston College rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat No. 19 Notre Dame 73-71. The Fighting Irish led by 14 with less than three minutes remaining in the fourth quarter but missed their last four shots, including three in the last four seconds. Taylor Soule added 15 points and 10 rebounds for the Eagles (13-5, 4-3 ACC). Sam Brunelle led Notre Dame (13-4, 4-2) with 15 points. ... Deja Kelly scored 18 points, Kennedy Todd-Williams added 15 as No. 20 North Carolina held Virginia to four points in the second quarter in a 61-52 victory. The Tar Heels (15-2, 5-2 ACC) have won the last four games in the series and 24 of the last 27. Taylor Valladay had a career-high 18 points with eight rebounds for Virginia (3-12, 0-5). ... Caitlin Clark recorded 35 points, 13 rebounds and 14 assists as No. 25 Iowa rolled to a 105-49 victory over Minnesota

MEN'S TOP 25

In men's Top 25 action Thursday night, Rob Phinisee scored a season-high 17 points in the first half and then made the decisive three-pointer with 16.5 seconds left to send Indiana past No. 4 Purdue 68-65. Phinisee finished with a career-best 20 points as the Hoosiers (14-4, 5-3 Big Ten) snapped a nine-game losing streak in the series against their top rival and improved to 12-0 at home this season -- sending fans streaming onto the court. Xavier Johnson added 18 points and Phinisee had four steals. Jaden Ivey scored 19 of his 21 points in the second half for Purdue but missed two potential go-ahead shots in the final seven seconds, including a three-pointer at the buzzer. Mason Gillis had 13 points and seven rebounds as the Boilermakers (15-3, 4-3) lost for the first time in their last six trips to Assembly Hall. ... Chevez Goodwin scored all 18 of his points in the second half and grabbed 14 rebounds, Max Agbonkpolo added 11 points and hit 3 of 4 free throws in the final 15 seconds, and No. 16 Southern California ended three years of frustration against Colorado with a 61-58 victory. Isaiah Mobley had 13 points and six rebounds and Boogie Ellis overcame foul trouble to score 11 for the Trojans (15-2, 5-2 Pac-12), who had dropped seven in a row to the Buffaloes (12-5, 4-3). Jabari Walker scored 13 points for Colorado, but he had the ball stripped away by Drew Peterson with 7 seconds left and the Buffaloes trailing by three. ... Ed Croswell scored 15 points and Noah Horchler had 14 with seven rebounds to lead No. 21 Providence past Georgetown 83-75. Al Durham had 15 points and Nate Watson 10 for the Friars (15-2, 5-1 Big East), who won for the 10th time in 11 games. Donald Carey led Georgetown (6-9, 0-4) with 21 points and seven rebounds. Kaiden Rice finished with 19 points for the Hoyas, who have lost four in a row.

Sun Belt men

Arkansas State 75, Texas-Arlington 70

Despite trailing by nine at halftime, ASU surged past Texas-Arlington at First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.

The Red Wolves clamped down late, holding the visitors to two points over a nearly five-minute span and stretching their advantage to nine before hanging on for a ninth win in their past 11 games.

Norchad Omier continued his dominant run since the start of December, scoring 18 points to go with a game-high 16 rebounds. Desi Sills and Marquis Eaton both added 16 points for ASU (12-4, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference).

Texas-Arlington (8-10, 4-3) got 18 points from David Azore on 4-of-12 shooting.

SUN BELT WOMEN

UALR 68, TROY 66

A three-pointer by Tia Harvey with 75 seconds remaining and a Dariel Johnson block just before the horn helped UALR complete a comeback victory at Troy, Ala.

Raziya Potter led all scorers with24 points to pace UALR (7-6, 2-1 Sun Belt Conference) and Johnson finished with 14 points and nine rebounds. All the offense was needed as Troy (13-7, 4-2) held UALR's leading scorer, Sali Kourouma, to just one point on 0-for-5 shooting.

Trailing by six points early in the fourth quarter, UALR clawed its way back into things, taking the lead over the conference leaders on a Harvey jumped with 4:57 remaining.

Troy would never go back in front as Jasmine Robinson's jumper was rejected at the buzzer.

South Alabama 73, Arkansas State 65

A cold shooting night on the road brought ASU's three-game winning streak to an end at Mobile, Ala.

Jireh Washington led all scorers with 25 points, but the Red Wolves shot 20 of 66 (30.3%) from the field and 1 of 16 (6.3%) on three-pointers.

ASU (10-8, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference) outrebounded South Alabama (8-8, 2-1) 50-39, pulling down 15 offensive boards, but the Red Wolves committed 17 turnovers.

Morgan Wallace scored 11 points -- becoming the 25th ASU player to reach 1,000 for her career -- and Trinitee Jackson had 10 points and 14 rebounds.