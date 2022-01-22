Arkansas' 2nd Prospect Day a success

Arkansas hosted its second Prospect Day on Saturday.

It was a big success after 4-star tight end Luke Hasz committed to the Razorbacks. Other top prospects had a good time.

• Arkansas 4-star defensive line commitment Kaleb James, 6-4, 250 pounds, of Mansfield, Texas, made his way back to Fayetteville after pledging to the Razorbacks earlier in the week.

He brought his entire family this time.

“It was good to be back on the Hill; enjoyed getting more face time with coach (Jermial) Ashley,” James said. “Got to see my guy Luke commit and did some photos with him. Every visit it’s becoming more and more like home, and that’s a good thing since I am committed now.”

• Arkansas 4-star cornerback pledge Dallas Young, 6-1, 185 pounds, of Gardendale, Ala., made his first trip to Fayetteville since announcing his commitment on Dec. 29.

He previously made trips to Fayetteville for the Auburn and Mississippi State games during the 2021 season.

Young was joined by his friend, sophomore defensive end Kavion Henderson, 6-3, 242 of Leeds, Ala., who has offers from Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, Tennessee, and received one from the Razorbacks on Saturday.

He hoped to get an offer before the visit.

• Junior offensive lineman Koby Keenum, 6-4, 330, of Florence (Ala.) Mars Hill Bible School also made his way to Fayetteville. He has offers from Arkansas, Colorado, Houston, Florida State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss, Louisville and others.

• Freshman linebacker Kelvion Riggins, 6-1, 210, of Dallas South Oak Cliff visited and added an offer from Arkansas to go along with ones from Arizona, Oklahoma State, Miami and others.

"It was a great visit," Riggins said. "The coaches made my family and (me) feel welcomed and wanted. I have never experienced anything like that. The coaching staff all made me feel wanted. The facility is awesome, the players cool. I got to speak with Coach (Sam) Pittman with my whole family. It really was an amazing experience."

He had high praise for linebackers coach Michael Scherer.

"He is a player's coach," Riggins said. "It will be really cool to play for him. He had a lot of energy and was super excited to have me there. He really made my family feel comfortable."

• Junior athlete Dawson Pendergrass, 6-2, 210, of Mineola, Texas, made his second trip to Arkansas after seeing the Hogs beat Texas on Sept. 11, 2021.

He has offers from Arkansas, Baylor and Texas Tech.

• Sophomore defensive end Zion Taylor, 6-2, 228, of Pearland (Texas) Shadow Creek made it to Fayetteville and was impressed.

“The visit went very well,” Taylor said of his first trip to Fayetteville. “I loved it. Coaches showed lots of love. The facilities were amazing and they treated me like family. I loved it overall.”

Taylor is a teammate of sophomore safety Maurice Williams, who has offers from Arkansas, Michigan State, Minnesota and others.

“I will definitely be back,” Taylor said of Arkansas.

• Senior defensive lineman Randall Dennis Jr., who has a preferred walk-on offer from the Hogs, loved his visit.

“It went good, felt at home,” he said.

Dennis, 6-3, 285, of Loganville (Ga.) Archer has offers from Delaware State, Savannah State, Lehigh, Gardner-Webb and East Tennessee State. South Carolina and North Carolina are also showing interest.

His father was born and raised in Blytheville. Dennis had 36 tackles, 3 sacks, 8 tackles for loss and 6 quarterback hurries in 2021.

He plans to have a meeting with Pittman on Sunday morning.

• Junior 4-star receiver Micah Tease, 6-0, 180, of Tulsa Washington visited for the Texas game last season and made his way back again Saturday.

He has offers from Arkansas, Oklahoma, Southern Cal, Norte Dame, Ole Miss, Florida and others.

“The visit was great,” Tease said. “I finally got to see the behind the scenes of Arkansas football and got to get a feel for the university truly. My family and I had a great time down, but the favorite part of my day would probably be seeing Luke commit.

"A lot of people don’t know but Luke and I have been friends for years, so seeing him commit truly was the best part. I love Coach Pittman and the staff and I truly believe Arkansas is on the rise. Woo Pig.”



