Little Rock, 1905: J.F. Dowdy, self-described as a "dispensing chemist," was apparently a pharmacist. In addition to pure drugs and "prescription accuracy," Dowdy was telling Miss Martha Hufferly of 1000 Chester St. that he had all manner of other goods, such as toilet waters, playing cards and cigars — among other things.

Arkansas Postcard Past, P.O. Box 2221, Little Rock, AR 72203