Arkansas QB Jefferson undergoes knee surgery

FAYETTEVILLE -- University of Arkansas quarterback KJ Jefferson underwent previously unannounced arthroscopic knee surgery Friday to clean up scar tissue from an incident that occurred during the Razorbacks' hot start to the 2021-22 season.

Jefferson posted on social media, "Pray for me as I go into surgery this afternoon," and later announced he was out of the surgery.

Jefferson suffered a right knee injury when a shove from Texas A&M linebacker Aaron Hansford on the sideline sent the redshirt sophomore sprawling at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, during the Razorbacks' 20-10 win on Sept. 25. Jefferson remained in the game but had a considerable limp before sitting out 20 plays to allow a topical pain relieving gel to take effect.

The injury seemed only a minor impediment the rest of the season as Jefferson rushed for a team high 664 yards and 6 touchdowns, and completed 198 of 294 passes for 2,676 yards with 21 touchdowns and 4 interceptions. Jefferson had a streak of 171 consecutive passes without an interception, the second-longest in school history. The streak came to an end in the first quarter of the Razorbacks' 24-10 win over Penn State in the Outback Bowl on Jan. 1 in Tampa, Fla., to cap a 9-4 season.

It is unclear if the arthroscopic surgery will limit Jefferson for spring drills, which are scheduled to begin March 13. Arkansas quarterbacks are off limits for live tackling and "hits" against the pass rush in all practices.

Jefferson is among the SEC's top returning quarterbacks in 2022 along with Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young of Alabama, Tennessee's Hendon Hooker and Mississippi State's Will Rogers.