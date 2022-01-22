Arkansas State Police identify victim of fatal I-30 bus crash in Little Rock

Arkansas State Police on Saturday released the name of the man who died of injuries suffered in a crash involving two buses on Interstate 30 in Little Rock on Friday.

Arturo Palacio, 70, of Mexico was behind the wheel of a school-style bus around 2:30 p.m. Friday, towing another bus west along the interstate.

The two buses, which belonged to a private transport company and were not associated with the Little Rock or Pulaski County Special school districts, were headed to Mexico, State Police spokesman Bill Sadler said Friday.

Palacio lost control of the lead bus, crashing over the median barrier wall and striking a transit van in the westbound lane. The impact forced the bus back into the westbound lane, where it came to rest on its side.

Palacio was ejected from the vehicle, a preliminary accident report states. The driver of the transit van also was injured.

The wreck halted traffic in all westbound lanes and two of three eastbound lanes for several hours.