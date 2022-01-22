ASU men vs. Texas State

WHEN 2 p.m.

WHERE First National Bank Arena, Jonesboro RECORDS ASU 12-4, 3-1 Sun Belt Conference; Texas State 12-4, 3-1 SERIES Texas State leads 10-3 TV None RADIO KFIN-FM, 107.9, in Jonesboro INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Caleb Fields, 6-0, Jr. 8.9 4.4 G Desi Sills, 6-2, Sr. 13.8 3.1 G Marquis Eaton, 6-2, Sr. 13.1 2.9 F Norchad Omier, 6-7, So. 16.7 11.2 F Keyon Wesley, 6-9, Jr. 5.0 4.3

COACH Mike Balado (63-73 in fifth season at ASU and overall)

Texas State

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Caleb Asberry, 6-3, Sr. 14.6 5.2 G Mason Harrell 5-9, Sr. 10.6 1.6 F Isiah Small, 6-8, Sr. 11.1 6.8 F Nate Martin, 6-8, So. 5.7 4.2 G Shelby Adams, 6-3, Sr. 9.2 3.1

COACH Terrence Johnson (30-11 in second season at Texas State and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU Texas State 75.5 Points for 73.6 69.4 Points against 63.2 +3.0 Rebound margin +5.8 +0.3 Turnover margin +2.7 47.0 FG pct. 47.6 33.3 3-pt pct. 36.8 75.9 FT pct. 77.3

CHALK TALK Texas State has beaten ASU in 10 straight matchups, with the Red Wolves’ last win coming Jan. 17, 2015, at Jonesboro. … Marquis Eaton needs 15 more points to move into the top five of ASU’s all-time scoring list. … The Red Wolves’ 12-4 start is the program’s best since 1996-97.