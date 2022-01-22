ASU women at Troy

WHEN 4 p.m. Central

WHERE Trojan Arena, Troy, Ala.

RECORDS ASU 10-8, 3-2 Sun Belt Conference; Troy 13-7, 4-2

SERIES ASU leads series 14-12

TV None

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

INTERNET ESPN-Plus

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ASU

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Morgan Wallace, 5-10, Sr. 10.7 8.1 G Keya Patton, 5-7, Jr. 14.3 3.7 G Mailyn Wilkerson, 5-6, Fr. 7.5 1.5 G Jireh Washington, 5-9, Jr. 12.1 2.5 F Trinitee Jackson, 6-3, Jr. 12.1 9.2

COACH Destinee Rogers (6-2 in first season as interim coach at ASU and overall)

Troy

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG F Felmas Koranga, 6-1, Jr. 13.3 9.6 G Tiyah Johnson, 5-10, Sr. 10.2 4.2 G Janiah Sandifer, 5-7, Sr. 5.6 2.2 F Tina Stephens, 6-2, Sr. 8.9 5.3 G Jasmine Robinson, 5-6, Sr. 5.7 2.0

COACH Chanda Rigby (181-116 in 10th season at Troy and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU Troy 80.5 Points for 80.6 71.4 Points against 71.2 +2.3 Rebound margin +8.0 +2.8 Turnover margin +2.5 42.9 FG pct. 39.3 33.0 3-pt pct. 27.8 70.8 FT pct. 73.1

CHALK TALK ASU has not beaten Troy since Feb. 6, 2016, when the Red Wolves won 94-80 on the road. … ASU ranks 10th nationally in pace of play, per Her Hoop Stats, averaging 77.8 possessions per 40 minutes. … Trinitee Jackson leads the Sun Belt and ranks 13th nationally with 4.1 offensive rebounds per game.