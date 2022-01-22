Cooper new president of Mercy Clinic Northwest Arkansas

ROGERS – Dr. Scott Cooper was recently named president of Mercy Clinic Northwest Arkansas.

Cooper is a board-certified orthopedic surgeon. In his new role, he works with more than 200 multi-specialty physicians at 22 clinic locations, according to a press release.

Cooper has decades of experience in Northwest Arkansas and has emphasized physician leadership within Mercy, said Eric Pianalto, president of Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.

"It's a tremendous benefit for our leadership team to add his voice and perspective," Pianalto said.

Cooper worked as an independent health care provider for 18 years before integrating his practice into the Mercy network in 2014, the release states. He previously served as president of the Arkansas Orthopaedic and Arkansas Medical societies and currently is the state's representative to the Board of Councilors for the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons.

Mercy's record of high ratings for health and safety is one reason Cooper took on the new leadership role, he said.

"It's a pivotal time to serve in this position as Mercy services expand to meet the needs of our region's fast-paced population growth over the next decade," Cooper said. "People are finding out what's here in Northwest Arkansas, and Mercy is an important part of that draw."

Cooper has earned the respect of patients and the physician community, said Dr. Sonal Bhakta, chief medical officer at Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas.

"He is driven to serve patients, and his fellow doctors appreciate his collaborative nature and his long and continued advocacy for physicians," she said.

Cooper is adding Mercy Hospital Northwest Arkansas peer physicians Dr. Lance Faddis, recently named chief administrative officer, and Bhakta, chief medical officer, to his leadership team, creating a tight-knit physician leadership structure.

"Our collective approach better enables us to keep improving overall patient experiences and care," Cooper said. "Working in tandem with Dr. Bhakta and Dr. Faddis is not only an honor, but it also sets up a beneficial leadership dynamic for the future of Mercy in Northwest Arkansas."