Episcopal makes most of roster





Episcopal Collegiate may have been short on bodies Friday night, but it was long on effort in picking up a decisive victory over a long-time rival.

The Lady Wildcats overcame frigid shooting with a dominant display on the boards to blow past Central Arkansas Christian 46-18 on Coach Q Court at Mustang Mountain.

Avery Marsh, who went over the 1,500-point scoring mark for her career during Tuesday's victory over Helena-West Helena, finished with 15 points, 6 steals and 5 rebounds for Episcopal Collegiate (12-5, 6-1 3A-6), which avenged an earlier loss to the Lady Mustangs and moved into first place in the conference standings. But she and the rest of the Lady Wildcat regulars were forced to log plenty of court time in this one.

With several contributors out, Episcopal Collegiate dressed just six players, with four of its five starters playing the entire 32 minutes. The lone exception was Olivia Jackson, and even she didn't exit until nine seconds remained in the game.

"Both us and [Central Arkansas Christian] had players out, and neither one of us were really a full strength," Episcopal Collegiate Coach Micah Marsh said. "And we actually talked a little about that coming in. With everything that's going on, you've just got to play with what you've got and do the best you can.

"Hopefully during tournament time, everybody's healthy, all teams. But until then, you just put who you've got on the floor and go play."

What the Lady Wildcats lacked in personnel, they more than made up for it with hustle.

Episcopal Collegiate forced 21 turnovers, including eight in the first quarter, and outrebounded the Lady Mustangs 37-18. Those totals offset a 17-for-57 (29.8%) shooting performance. Riley Brady also added 10 points and 16 rebounds while Jalie Tritt had 9 points 13 rebounds and 3 steals for the Lady Wildcats. Carsen Ransdell also came up with 8 points, 5 rebounds and 2 steals.

"I told Riley and Jalie that usually in one game, one rebounds well and the other one is just OK," Micah Marsh said. "But [Friday], I thought they both dominated the glass, and that made a huge difference. And our defensive effort was really, really good.

"We just had good energy on that end of the floor, and it translated into offense for us. In this one, that's exactly what we needed."

The Lady Wildcats never trailed and had a 26-8 lead by halftime. CAC (11-7, 4-1) had trouble just getting off looks and was held to just 2-of-11 (18.2%) shooting in the half. The Lady Mustangs, who'd won five of the past six meetings between the two but had only eight players available Friday, were able to climb as close as 31-16 in fourth quarter on Riley Bryant's lay-up with 7:45 left. But Avery Marsh responded with a lay-up of her own on the other end, which started a 9-0 run that virtually put the game out of reach.

Bryant ended with 11 points for CAC, which was 6 of 30 (20%) for the game.

BOYS

EPISCOPAL COLLEGIATE 69,

CENTRAL ARK. CHRISTIAN 53

Kellen Robinson scored 21 of his game-high 31 points in the second half as Episcopal Collegiate (11-7, 7-1) won its sixth game in a row.

Robinson also added 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 3 assists for the Wildcats, who led 27-17 at halftime and used an 11-0 run at the end of the third quarter to open a 51-32 cushion.

CAC (11-3, 5-1), which had beaten Episcopal Collegiate 68-58 on Dec. 7, got within 58-45 with just under four minutes remaining before two free throws by Robinson started a 9-0 run to thwart any rally attempts.

Drew Grumbles scored 15 points and Brolan Griffith had 10 points for the Wildcats. Steven Massey had 16 points and Sam Maddox added 10 points for the Mustangs.





Episcopal Collegiate guard Avery Marsh (right) comes away with the basketball Friday as Central Arkansas Christian forward Riley Bryant falls to the floor during the Lady Wildcats’ 46-18 victory over the Lady Mustangs. More photos at arkansasonline.com/122bball/. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette/Stephen Swofford)











