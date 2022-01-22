Eyes on Aggies Hogs aim to continue winning streak

FAYETTEVILLE -- Texas A&M, the last team to beat the Arkansas Razorbacks, will try to do it again tonight at Walton Arena.

The Razorbacks (13-5, 3-3 SEC) have won three consecutive games over Missouri, LSU and South Carolina since losing to the Aggies 86-81 at Reed Arena in College Station, Texas, two weeks ago.

"I would say there's a good revenge factor," University of Arkansas senior guard Stanley Umude said. "We still remember that game like it was yesterday.

"It was a tough one for us and they were excited to win that game. So we're excited to play them here at home."

Texas A&M (15-3, 4-1) hasn't swept a home-and-home series against Arkansas since 1986 when both teams were in the Southwest Conference.

The Razorbacks swept the series in 1987, the teams split in 1988 and 1989, then Arkansas swept again in 1990 and 1991 before leaving for the SEC.

Since the Aggies joined the SEC, the teams have split in 2013, 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020 with the Razorbacks sweeping in 2017. They split in 2019 with each team winning on the road.

"Their team is different than two weeks ago," Texas A&M Coach Buzz Williams said. "After starting 0-3 if you studied them, and then if you look at them since going 3-0, there are people on the scouting report the second time that weren't even on the report the first time.

"Then how they're going about winning is different as well."

Arkansas senior forward Trey Wade, who played five minutes off the bench at Texas A&M, is now a starter and providing more of a physical presence inside.

Senior guard JD Notae, who scored 31 points in the first game against the Aggies, has taken over as the Razorbacks' starting point guard. He's still scoring well, but has become a better ball distributor.

Jaylin Williams, a 6-10 sophomore who scored 10 points at Texas A&M, is averaging 14.4 the past three games and had a career-high 19 on Wednesday night in the Razorbacks' 75-59 victory over South Carolina.

"I feel like we're getting better every single game," Williams said. "We're learning more about each other. Building chemistry. Just getting better on the defensive side of the ball and offensive side of the ball,."

Arkansas has turned up its defensive intensity, holding three consecutive SEC opponents under 60 points for the first time since 2015.

Driving to the basket and drawing fouls has been the Razorbacks' focus offensively. The Razorbacks saw their streak of hitting a three-point basket end at 1,092 games against South Carolina -- they were 0 of 11 -- but they hit 27 of 33 free throws.

"I think the fun part about this group is we're still getting better," Arkansas assistant coach Gus Argenal said. "We haven't plateaued."

After undergoing shoulder surgery last week, Razorbacks Coach Eric Musselman missed the road trip to LSU when Arkansas won 65-58, but he was back on the bench for the South Carolina game.

Assistant coach Keith Smart was Arkansas' interim coach against LSU.

"There's definitely been a next-man-up type situation," Argenal said. "I think that luckily as we go through and prepare in the spring, summer and then the fall, you become so close that you are ready and prepare for these type of situations.

"Obviously we never not want to have our head coach out there with us -- our guys respond so well to him --but I thought it allowed us to grow."

Arkansas got its first SEC victory by beating Missouri 87-43 on Jan. 12 after jumping out to a 26-3 lead and being ahead 49-15 at halftime.

"The Missouri game really allowed us to get out of a hole," Argenal said. "We played a great 40 minutes of basketball.

"And to go from there and not have a hangover in some sense and go to LSU and play well there and just scrap away, and then to come home and not let down.

"Those three games have been a different situation. So we are really proud of the maturity. And now it's trying to get another win and not take a step back."

After the South Carolina game, Musselman said the Razorbacks didn't get down when they started 0-3 in SEC play.

"We're never going to be a team that feels sorry for ourselves," Musselman said. "We're never going to be a team that doesn't compete.

"We've taken our energy level to a new level the last few games, and we need to continue that. We need to understand and respect all of our opponents and respect them for 40 minutes."

Texas A&M definitely has the Razorbacks' respect after beating them.

"We lost a tough one at Texas A&M," Notae said. "That's been in us ever since we left from out there."

Arkansas men vs. Texas A&M

WHEN 7:30 p.m. today

WHERE Walton Arena, Fayetteville

RECORDS Arkansas 13-5, 3-3 SEC; Texas A&M 15-3, 4-1

SERIES Arkansas leads 104-58

RADIO Razorback Sports Network

TV SEC Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

TEXAS A&M

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Marcus Williams, 6-2, So. 10.1 2.3

G Tyrece Radford, 6-2, Jr. 9.3 5.4

G Andre Gordon, 6-2, Jr. 7.8 2.5

F Henry Coleman, 6-8, So. 11.4 5.4

F Ethan Henderson, 6-8, Sr. 2.7 3.1

COACH Buzz Williams (34-26 in third season at Texas A&M, 287-181 in 15th season overall)

ARKANSAS

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G JD Notae, 6-2, Sr. 18.7 4.6

G Stanley Umude, 6-6, Sr. 10.1 4.3

F Au’Diese Toney, 6-6, Sr. 10.8 5.4

F Jaylin Williams, 6-10, So. 8.2 8.8

F Trey Wade, 6-6, Sr. 2.9 1.7

COACH Eric Musselman (58-24 in third season at Arkansas, 168-58 in seventh season overall).

TEAM COMPARISON

Texas A&M Arkansas

75.0 Points for 79.3

62.9 Points against 68.8

+2.2 Rebound margin +6.3

+5.6 Turnover margin +2.7

46.4 FG pct. 45.6

35.4 3-pt pct. 28.2

62.9 FT pct. 73.9

CHALK TALK Arkansas has won three consecutive games since losing at Texas A&M 86-81 two weeks ago. … The Razorbacks’ 311 made free throws lead the nation and their 422 attempts rank second. Iona is second in makes (304) and leads in attempts (439). … Arkansas junior forward Kamani Johnson, who has missed the past two games because of an ankle injury, is questionable to play tonight. He had 7 points and 8 rebounds at Texas A&M.… Arkansas sophomore guard Cade Arbogast has been placed on scholarship. … JD Notae, who scored 31 points against the Aggies, is averaging 20.4 points in SEC games and Jaylin Williams is averaging 10.0 rebounds.… Henry Coleman is averaging 18.0 points in SEC games.