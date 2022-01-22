Follow live: Hogs-Aggies tight in 2nd half

3:23, 2H - Arkansas 58, Texas A&M 56

The Aggies tied the game at 56-56 on a Wade Taylor runner off the glass, but Stanley Umude found JD Notae on a cut to the rim for a layup to give the Razorbacks the lead again.

Notae has 15 points tonight on 6 of 20 shooting. Umude picked up his third assist of the night on the play.

Umude has 11 points, and Au'Diese Toney and Jaylin Williams each have 10. Williams needs one rebound for a double-double.

Taylor has 20 points for Texas A&M, including seven in the second half.

The Aggies are shooting 50% (10 of 20) since halftime, and the Razorbacks are 8 of 27 (29.6%).

Umude will be at the line for a 1-and-1 when play resumes.

7:46, 2H - Arkansas 51, Texas A&M 48

Tyrece Radford added a tough left-handed runner off the glass on Trey Wade to pull the Aggies within three.

Wade Taylor IV will be at the line for two shots when play resumes. He drove on Wade and drew a foul near the lane.

Taylor has 16 points to lead all scorers.

Prior to Taylor's drive, Stanley Umude missed a shot under the rim that was defended and contested well by Texas A&M. He is 1 of his last 8 from the floor tonight.

8:52, 2H - Arkansas 51, Texas A&M 46

Ethan Henderson played a key role in the Aggies' 5-0 run to get them back within five points.

He added a dunk on a drop-off pass in the dunker spot, then blocked a Davonte Davis second-chance layup attempt and ran down the loose ball. He fired a cross-court pass to a teammate, and Wade Taylor knocked down his fourth three of the game.

Taylor has a game-high 16 points and is 4 of 5 beyond the arc.

JD Notae is leading Arkansas with 13 points, but he is 5 of 17 shooting, including 3 of 9 on two-point looks. Au'Diese Toney has 10 points and 5 rebounds.

Jaylin Williams needs three points and one rebound for another double-double.

Buzz Williams called for time with 21 seconds left on the shot clock.

11:19, 2H - Arkansas 50, Texas A&M 41

Really good stretch of basketball from the Razorbacks there.

JD Notae, who at one point had missed seven straight shots, has his 3 of his last 4. He is up to a team-high 12 points tonight to go with 4 rebounds, 3 assists and 3 steals.

Notae will be at the line for one shot when play resumes.

Au'Diese Toney has been great this half, too. He has 4 points and 3 rebounds, 2 offensive, since the break, and 10 points and 5 boards for the night.

15:19, 2H - Arkansas 38, Texas A&M 37

The Aggies have pulled within one point on a Tyrece Radford three-pointer from the left wing. He was previously 0 of 3 from deep tonight.

Texas A&M is now 5 of 16 from deep and 7 of 19 on two-point looks.

JD Notae has gone cold for Arkansas. Since a 2 of 4 shooting start for him, he has missed his last seven attempts and is showing a bit of frustration.

Stanley Umude leads the Razorbacks with 9 points on 4 of 10 shooting. Trey Wade has eight points on two triples, including one in the second half.

Half: Arkansas 33, Texas A&M 29

A solid half from the Razorbacks in front of the largest crowd in Bud Walton Arena this season turned into a tight game thanks to a late push by the Aggies.

Arkansas led by as many as 16 points in the half after a hot start beyond the arc. Trey Wade, JD Notae and Stanley Umude each hit threes in the opening five minutes.

Umude leads the Razorbacks with seven points and Notae added six before heading to the bench for the final 6:27 of the half with two fouls. Au'Diese Toney also has six.

Arkansas, though, turned the ball over nine times, and Texas A&M turned those miscues into 11 points. Jaylin Williams, Notae and Davonte Davis combined for seven.

Wade Taylor has helped keep the Aggies afloat. He has a game-high 13 on 5 of 5 from the floor and 3 of 3 from deep. Tyrece Radford added 4 points and 4 rebounds.

Texas A&M is within four points despite shooting 9 of 27 from the floor. Buzz Williams has to be happy with where his group is after a disastrous start to the game.

And, again, the end of the half showed just how valuable Notae is to the Razorbacks. They were minus-11 in Chris Lykes' six minutes, and plus-12 in Notae's 12 minutes.

3:47, 1H - Arkansas 30, Texas A&M 19

Jaylin Williams has 5 of the Razorbacks' last 7 points after knocking down a left-corner three and adding a short jumper in the left short corner that he kissed off the glass.

Williams has 5 points, 3 rebounds, 1 block and 1 steal tonight. Texas A&M is 1 of 3 shooting against him so far.

Stanley Umude still leads the Razorbacks with seven points. JD Notae went to the bench with 6:27 left with a pair of fouls.

The Aggies are 5 of 20 from the floor and 3 of 8 from deep.

8:00, 1H - Arkansas 23, Texas A&M 15

There is just a different energy on the floor when the Razorbacks' complete starting lineup isn't on the floor. The Aggies have climbed back into this game with some of Arkansas' bench guys in the game.

Texas A&M is currently on an 11-3 run over the last 3:15 of the game. The only bucket for Arkansas in that span was a Chris Lykes three.

It was his first triple since the second half of the SEC opener. He had missed his previous 11 attempts beyond the arc.

Wade Taylor IV has a game-high 11 points for the Aggies.

11:52, 1H - Arkansas 18, Texas A&M 4

Stanley Umude is playing at a first-team All-SEC level tonight.

He is 3 of 4 from the floor and has 7 points, and Aggies players are 0 of 3 shooting against him so far. Umude also has 1 block and 1 steal.

JD Notae has hit a pair of threes for six early points. He also has 3 rebounds, 2 assists and 3 steals. We're just over 8 minutes into the game.

Arkansas is 4 of 6 from deep. Meanwhile, Texas A&M is 1 of 10 from the floor with 5 turnovers.

15:56, 1H - Arkansas 8, Texas A&M 2

Terrific start for the Razorbacks.

When they play in front of a crowd as great as tonight's, it's vital that they knock some shots down early and get fans involved. Arkansas has done that.

JD Notae and Trey Wade have each made a three, and Au'Diese Toney knocked down a short floater to get the scoring started. Stanley Umude has not scored yet, but he's continued playing well on the defensive end.

He has an assist and a steal already.

Texas A&M has turned the ball over three times and is 0 of 5 from the floor. Henry Coleman made a pair of free throws for the Aggies' first points.

Pregame

Arkansas' starting lineup: JD Notae, Au'Diese Toney, Stanley Umude, Trey Wade and Jaylin Williams.

Notae is averaging 20.4 points per game inside the conference on 44.3% shooting, and also leads the Razorbacks in assists (19) and steals (10).

Williams came up one rebound shy of posting his fourth consecutive double-double against South Carolina, but continued his run of strong play with a career-high 19 points. According to KenPom, he ranks in the top 25 in SEC-only games in defensive rebound rate (2nd), assist rate (25th) and block percentage (19th).

Williams is averaging 11.3 points and 10.0 rebounds in the SEC.

This is the fourth consecutive start for Wade and third for Umude, who has held opponents to 8 of 42 shooting in SEC play when the nearest Arkansas defender.

Texas A&M's starters: Marcus Williams, Andre Gordon, Tyrece Radford, Ethan Henderson and Henry Coleman.

The Aggies, who are 3-0 in true road games this season, saw their eight-game winning streak come to an end Wednesday against No. 12 Kentucky, but they remain one of the SEC’s most improved teams.

Coleman, who averages 18.0 points on 68.5% shooting in SEC games, matched a career high with four offensive boards against the Wildcats and made 8 of 12 two-point attempts. He finished with 14 points and nine rebounds in Texas A&M’s win over Arkansas on Jan. 8.

Radford and Williams round out the Aggies averaging double figures in conference play at 10.2 and 10.0 points per game, respectively. They combined for 21 points in the teams’ first meeting.

Henderson, a former Arkansas forward, had 4 points, 2 rebounds and 1 block in the first meeting.