The nation in brief: Gunman's autopsy findings released ;3 officers fired over deadly shooting; Hungry Florida manatees given lettuce;University's testimony policy blocked

Gunman's autopsy findings released

COLLEYVILLE, Texas -- The gunman who held four people captive at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended with the hostages escaping and an FBI tactical team rushing in was killed by multiple gunshot wounds, according to a medical examiner, who ruled the death a homicide.

On Friday, the Tarrant County Medical Examiner released initial information from the autopsy of Malik Faisal Akram six days after the 44-year-old British citizen took hostages during morning services at Congregation Beth Israel in the Dallas-area suburb of Colleyville.

Matt DeSarno, the FBI's special agent in charge in Dallas, said at a news conference Friday that Akram's death "was a result of the deadly force used by the FBI."

DeSarno said Akram is believed to have selected the synagogue because it is closest to a federal prison in nearby Fort Worth that houses a "convicted terrorist" with suspected al-Qaida links. Akram demanded the release of that prisoner in exchange for letting the hostages free. Law enforcement officials have identified her as Aafia Siddiqui, who is serving an 86-year prison sentence after being convicted of shooting at American military personnel in Afghanistan.

The standoff ended around 9 p.m. after Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker said he threw a chair at Akram and he and the two other remaining hostages fled. Moments later, several shots and then an explosion could be heard.

3 officers fired over deadly shooting

SHARON HILL, PA. -- Members of the Sharon Hill Town Council have voted to fire three police officers days after charges were recommended over accusations they fired their weapons in the direction of a crowd leaving a high school football game, killing an 8-year-old girl and wounding three people.

Some members of the public voiced support for the officers while others expressed anger and demanded police reforms as the council voted Thursday.

On Tuesday, a grand jury recommended charges against Devon Smith, Sean Dolan and Brian Devaney in the Aug. 27 shooting that killed Fanta Bility. Each was charged with 10 counts of reckless endangerment and one count of manslaughter and involuntary manslaughter.

Investigators said two teens exchanged gunfire outside of the football game, including two gunshots in the direction of the three officers.

The officers returned fire, shooting toward a car they believed was involved in the initial gunfire, striking the car and members of the crowd.

Hungry Florida manatees given lettuce

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. -- Manatees at risk of starvation because native seagrass is dying from water pollution have for the first time started eating lettuce under an experimental feeding program, Florida wildlife officials said Friday.

The test facility on the east coast's Indian River Lagoon had its first takers of romaine lettuce Thursday, leading more manatees to join in, said Ron Mezich, chief of the effort's provisioning branch at the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

About 25 to 35 manatees were seen Friday near the feeding site at a Florida Power & Light plant that discharges warm water the animals favor when water temperatures cool. Several hundred were spotted from the air in nearby areas, said Tom Reinert, south regional director for the utility.

The unprecedented feeding program is a state and federal response to last year's record number of 1,101 documented manatee deaths. Many are starving to death because pollution from agricultural, urban and other sources has triggered algae blooms that have decimated seagrass beds on which manatees depend -- especially during cold winter months.

There are no immediate plans to expand the feeding program beyond Brevard County, officials said. It remains illegal for people to feed wild manatees on their own.

University's testimony policy blocked

ORLANDO, Fla. -- In a decision that included a comparison to Communist China, a federal judge on Friday blocked the University of Florida from enforcing a policy that restricted faculty members from providing expert testimony in cases that conflict with positions taken by the state of Florida.

U.S. District Judge Mark Walker granted a preliminary injunction on a conflict-of-interest claim brought by six faculty members, but left in place for the time being a school policy that requires faculty members to get permission when signing legal briefs in court cases.

The six professors had sued the University of Florida, claiming it infringed upon their First Amendment rights by requiring them to get approval before serving as expert witnesses in outside cases. Last fall, the university prohibited three professors from testifying as experts in a lawsuit challenging a new Florida election law that critics say restricts voting rights.

The judge said he was granting part of the preliminary injunction because "the First Amendment protects those who wish to speak truthfully and critically of that which others pretend not to see."



