Halep stages another deep run in Australia

MELBOURNE, Australia -- Two-time Grand Slam champion Simona Halep is into Week 2 at Melbourne Park for the fifth consecutive year.

The 14th-seeded Halep advanced with a 6-2, 6-1 victory Saturday over Danka Kovinic, a player who is ranked 98th and eliminated U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu in the previous round.

This was Kovinic's first appearance in the third round of a major.

Halep, by contrast, can count on plenty of experience in the latter stages of the sport's biggest events. She won the French Open in 2018 and Wimbledon in 2019 and made it to the final of the 2018 Australian Open before losing to Caroline Wozniacki.

"I feel good, I feel more confident now because last year was a tough year," Halep said. "So now I just enjoy playing tennis, I'm happy. "

None of the other players remaining the women's draw has won as many tour-level titles as Halep's 23.

Halep's next opponent will be Alize Cornet, who celebrated her 32nd birthday with a 4-6, 6-4, 6-2 victory over No. 29 Tamara Zidansek, a 2021 French Open semifinalist.

Cornet followed up her upset of No. 3 Garbine Muguruza by reaching the fourth round at the Australian Open for the first time since 2009.

In another third-round match, 27th-seeded Danielle Collins of the U.S. rallied from a set and a break down to beat 19-year-old Clara Tauson 4-6, 6-4, 7-5.

Collins will next meet No. 19 Elise Mertens, who advanced 6-2, 6-2 over Zhang Shuai.

Second-seeded Aryna Sabalenka has moved into the fourth round with a 4-6, 6-3, 6-1 win over No. 31 Marketa Vondrousova.

The match started ominously for Sabalenka when she had two double-faults and was broken in the first game.

But unlike her second-round match, when she had nine double-faults in her first two service games and 19 in the match, Sabalenka reduced that glaring match statistic to 10.

"I'm really happy right now -- mostly I'm happy I made only 10 double-faults," Sabalenka said, laughing, in her on-court TV interview.

Sabalenka had an important service hold in the fourth game of the third set, a game that lasted about eight minutes, and then stayed in control for the rest of the match.

A two-time major semifinalist, Sabalenka conceded she'd "had some trouble" recently with her serve, but added: "I'll just keeping working on the serve and hope it gets better with every match."

She'll next play No. 115-ranked Kaia Kanepi, who beat Australian wild-card entry Maddison Inglis 2-6, 6-2, 6-0. Kanepi has reached the quarterfinals six times at Grand Slam events, but never has reached the last eight at the Australian Open.

Alize Cornet of France reacts after defeating Tamara Zidansek of Slovenia in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Andy Brownbill)



Elise Mertens of Belgium celebrates after defeating Zhang Shuai of China in their third round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Tertius Pickard)

