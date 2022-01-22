Huskies' conference streak now at 166

STORRS, CONN. -- Olivia Nelson-Ododa had 17 points, 14 rebounds and 5 assists, and injury-depleted No. 9 UConn beat Seton Hall 71-38 on Friday night.

The Huskies (10-4, 5-0 Big East), who lost at Oregon on Monday night, have not dropped consecutive games since March of 1993.

Evina Westbrook added 13 points and Dorka Juhasz had 12 points and nine rebounds for Connecticut, which had eight healthy players available.

UConn, which won its 166th consecutive conference game, played stifling defense and dominated Seton Hall (8-8, 3-5) underneath, outrebounding the Pirates 53-25 and outscoring them in the paint 38-8.

Sidney Cooks led the Pirates with 10 points.

The Huskies took their first advantage at 5-2 on a layup and foul shot from Juhasz. The Ohio State transfer had seven first-quarter points and Connecticut led 21-11 after 10 minutes.

Connecticut hit just 6 of 30 shots from behind the arc. But Nika Muhl's second three-pointer of the game sent the Huskies into halftime up 37-21, and they doubled up the the Pirates 34-17 after intermission.

Muhl finished with 11 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

In other Top 25 women's games on Friday, Taya Hanson scored 17 points and short-handed Arizona State overcame 29 turnovers to beat No. 22 Colorado 57-52 in overtime for its 14th consecutive victory in the series. Arizona State (9-5, 1-0 Pac-12) was without leading scorer Jade Loville, who averages 15.5 points per game, for precautionary reasons. ... Sam Thomas scored a season-high 25 points and tied a career best with six three-pointers, and No. 10 Arizona beat Utah 76-64 for its fifth consecutive win in the series. Cate Reese added 14 points and Koi Love scored all eight of her points in the final four minutes of the second quarter for the Wildcats (13-2, 3-2 Pac-12), who had lost two of their previous three after reaching No. 4 in the AP Top 25, the highest regular-season ranking in program history. Gianna Kneepkens had 15 points, Brynna Maxwelll had 13 and Peyton McFarland had 12 for Utah (9-5, 0-2).

TOP 25 MEN

In men's Top 25 action Friday night, Donta Scott scored a career-high 25 points and Maryland took advantage of Kofi Cockburn's absence in an 81-65 victory over No. 17 Illinois. Cockburn was out with a concussion, and the Illini (13-5, 6-2 Big Ten) lost for the second consecutive game after winning six in a row. It was a much-needed victory for Maryland, which has struggled all season and already went through a coaching change when Mark Turgeon exited in early December. Alfonso Plummer scored 18 points for Illinois. The Illini got Andre Curbelo back in that game after he'd been out since November with his own concussion-related issues. Then they had to face Maryland (10-9, 2-6) without Cockburn, their star big man. ... Malik Hall scored 14 points and No. 13 Michigan State beat No. 8 Wisconsin 86-74 to snap the Badgers' seven-game winning streak. Max Christie, Tyson Walker and A.J. Hoggard scored 12 points apiece for the Spartans (15-3, 6-1 Big Ten), who shot 53% (29 of 55) from the floor. Michigan State moved into first place in the conference, ahead of Wisconsin (15-3, 6-2) and Illinois.

Maryland guard Hakim Hart, top, drops a dunk in front of Illinois Fighting guard Trent Frazier (1) during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



Illinois Fighting guard Andre Curbelo (5) goes up for a shot against Maryland guard Marcus Dockery during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



Illinois Fighting guard Da'Monte Williams shoots a basket against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)



Illinois Fighting guard Trent Frazier signals while dribbling against Maryland during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, in College Park, Md. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

