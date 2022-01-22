I-30 crash kills driver of one bus towing another

One person died and another was injured Friday in a crash on Interstate 30 that involved two school buses and disrupted traffic in all westbound lanes and two eastbound lanes for several hours, authorities said.

Arkansas State Police troopers responding to a report of a wreck near exit 135 shortly after 2:30 p.m. found two school buses involved, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

The two buses, which were not associated with either the Little Rock School District or the Pulaski County Special School District, were on their way to Mexico and belonged to some sort of private transportation service or contractor, Sadler said.

One bus had been towing the other westbound when the lead bus lost control and crashed into the eastbound lane, striking a utility truck or van in that lane. The impact forced the bus back into the westbound lane, Sadler said.

There was a driver in each bus, and the driver of the crashed bus was taken to a Little Rock hospital, where he later died of his injuries, Sadler said. The driver of the utility vehicle was also injured and taken to a hospital for treatment, and that person's injuries were not considered life-threatening.

Traffic was starting to flow normally again by 5 p.m., Sadler said, after recovery crews cleared the crash scene.

No children were on the bus at the time of the wreck, Arkansas Department of Transportation spokesman Dave Parker said.

At least one of the buses was marked Durham School District, Sadler said, but could not have belonged to the town of Durham, Ark., in Washington County because that community is not big enough to have its own school district.

Photos from the crash scene showed that the school bus designation above the windshield on the crashed bus was crossed out with duct tape.