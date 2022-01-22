J-Will at center of recent surge

FAYETTEVILLE - Anyone who covered Nolan Richardson's 1994 national champion Razorbacks knows better than comparing Razorbacks to Corliss Williamson.

Sidney Moncrief and Corliss stand University of Arkansas alone for merely requiring first name recognition.

But traits of Sidney and Corliss certainly have manifested in others.

Sophomore center/power forward Jaylin Williams beams a Corliss trait ear to ear.

"Big Nasty" became Corliss' media moniker though it seemed a misnomer. A fiercely, powerful power forward defined Corliss but not necessarily "nasty." Can't recall Corliss ever accused of a cheap shot. Or of belittling an opponent or a teammate.

Off the court Corliss exudes anything but "Big Nasty." Big Smiley seems more accurate.

So beloved that his hometown of Russellville for one special day renamed itself "Corlissville."

Into two Razorbacks years now out of Fort Smith Northside, Jaylin Williams almost duplicates demeanor of Corliss past.

Ever smiling off the court. Even smiling on the court while taking more charges than American Express or passing through traffic more like a premier point guard than 6-10 center. Always doing more dirty work than a roll of towels and lately white collar scoring, too.

For his last four games Williams has scored 10,13, 11 and a career high 19 points while grabbing 11, 10, 13 and 9 rebounds.

Arkansas Coach Eric Musselman and assistants Keith Smart and Gus Argenal say the on court fit stems from Williams fitting in.

"Jaylin Williams is as easy as there is to coach," Argenal said. "He's a joy to be around."

It makes teammates make him a better player in turn making them a better team.

"I think sometimes when you're unselfish good things come your way," Argenal said. "When you're such a good person, you attract good things. His teammates want him to succeed."

They've always appreciated his assists. Now they appreciate his scoring. Like his stunning 3-pointer ultimately burying 12th-ranked LSU in Baton Rouge as Smart interim head coached while Musselman recovered from surgery.

"Coach Gus and Coach Smart told me, 'You are going to get a big shot," Williams said postgame in Baton Rouge. "Just be confident and take the shot."

Smart stressed when stressed the Hogs should look Williams' way.

"Anytime we get in trouble the ball has to find J-Will," Smart said. "Because he can get everyone centered and back where they need to go. He's going to make the right decision."

Williams is tied for second on the team with guard JD Notae 57 assists, leads the team in rebounding and suddenly moves up the scoring leader like teammate Stanley Umude predicted.

"He was scoring really well in the summer and hitting threes before he got a little (ankle) injury," Umude said. "He's starting to get in stride at a good time."

And throwing opponents off stride as Mr. Assist now equally apt to score.

"It gives us a lot more confidence that we have a lot more options when he's clicking like that," Umude said. "It's made a big difference for us."